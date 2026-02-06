 29th Mumbai Flower Festival Begins At Byculla Zoo; Flowers And Fruit Trees Decorations Displayed On Musical theme
29th Mumbai Flower Festival Begins At Byculla Zoo; Flowers And Fruit Trees Decorations Displayed On Musical theme

The 29th Mumbai Flower Festival was inaugurated at the Byculla zoo with “musical instruments” as this year’s theme. Floral replicas of instruments and a Lata Mangeshkar portrait are on display. The festival runs till February 8 and features bonsai plants, medicinal flora, gardening stalls and colorful flower arrangements for visitors.

Devashri BhujbalUpdated: Friday, February 06, 2026, 03:57 PM IST
article-image
The 29th Mumbai Flower Festival, organized at the Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Botanical Garden and Zoo in Byculla (East) in association with the BMC and Tree Authority, was inaugurated by the Municipal Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani this morning.

Mumbai: The 29th Mumbai Flower Festival, organized at the Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Botanical Garden and Zoo in Byculla (East) in association with the BMC and Tree Authority, was inaugurated by the Municipal Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani this morning. The theme for this year is 'musical instruments' , and the festival will open for public till 8 pm tonight. The festival will end on Sunday, February 8. For Saturday and Sunday, public can visit the flower festival from 8 am to 8 pm.

Pic | Devashri Bhujbal

Pic | Devashri Bhujbal

The festival displays replicas of musical instruments made of colorful flowers. A portrait of Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar, made of ornamental stones, has also been created. While replicas of musical instruments like flute, tabla, veena, sitar, mridung, guitar, peti, taal, clarinet, trumpet, saxophone have been created from colorful flowers and leaves.

Pic | Devashri Bhujbal

The Byculla zoo's botanical garden also has replicas of butterflies decorated with flowers, blooming trees, bonsai plants, fragrant flower arrangements including marigolds, roses, mogra etc. And medicinal plants, vines, vegetables, spice plants and fertilizers, pots are also displayed.

Pic | Devashri Bhujbal

Pic | Devashri Bhujbal

After inauguration event, additional municipal commissioner Dr Avinash Dhakne said that the Mumbai Flower Festival will be started in the Eastern and Western Suburbs in the near future. He also appealed to the citizens to take inspiration from the festival and plant flowers blooming trees in their homes.

The place also has stalls for selling gardening supplies, pesticides, sprayers, fertilizers etc.

