Thane News: Bhiwandi Demolitions For Metro-5 ‘Illegal’, Traders Allege BNMC Acted Without State Or MMRDA Approval

Bhiwandi, Feb 06: Serious allegations have been levelled against the Bhiwandi-Nizampur Municipal Corporation (BNMC) over the demolition of shops and houses along the Anjurphata–Rajiv Gandhi Chowk stretch, allegedly carried out in the name of the Metro-5 project without mandatory approvals.

The Kalyan Road Vyapari Va Rahivashi Sangharsh Samiti has claimed that the action was illegal, as neither the Development Plan (DP) has been approved by the state government nor has the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) sought any road widening or demolition for the metro corridor.

Citing official correspondence received by Samajwadi Party state president and MLA Abu Asim Azmi, the committee alleged that the demolitions were carried out to benefit builders rather than for any genuine public infrastructure requirement.

Notices and rapid demolitions

In November 2025, the civic body issued notices to thousands of shops and residential structures located on both sides of the Old Agra Road from Anjurphata to Rajiv Gandhi Chowk (Kalyan Naka), claiming that the structures fell under a “sanctioned Development Plan” and the proposed Metro-5 project. Shockingly, the notices were followed by demolition within 24 hours, rendering thousands of families homeless and unemployed.

DP approval still pending

The Sangharsh Samiti has maintained that BNMC’s 2023 Development Plan is still pending approval and remains only at the proposal stage before the state government. Any demolition based on an unapproved Development Plan is illegal, the committee stated, adding that objections had been formally raised with the state government at the time.

After being informed by the affected traders and residents, Abu Asim Azmi facilitated a delegation’s meeting with Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, seeking intervention. Subsequently, the state government, in a written reply to Azmi, clarified that the 2023 DP has not yet been sanctioned.

MMRDA clarification on Metro-5

Further strengthening the committee’s claims, the MMRDA, in its letter to Azmi, categorically stated that it had never requested BNMC to carry out any demolition or road widening for Metro Line-5 between Anjurphata and Rajiv Gandhi Chowk.

The letter also mentioned that, considering rehabilitation challenges, the metro alignment from Rajiv Gandhi Chowk towards Temghar has been planned as an underground corridor.

Political claims disputed

Despite these clarifications, local representatives had earlier justified the demolitions by claiming that Metro-5 was a “dream project” of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. The committee has termed such statements misleading and politically motivated.

Demand for justice

The Sangharsh Samiti has demanded justice for the affected traders and residents and urged public representatives to intervene, warning that the demolitions carried out without legal backing amount to gross misuse of power by the civic administration.

