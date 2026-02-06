'Lost Great Opportunity To Slap Reporter': AIMIM Leader Imtiaz Jaleel On Naseeruddin Shah Airport Row

'Lost Opportunity Of Giving A Tight Slap To This Reporter: AIMIM Leader Imtiaz Jaleel’s Remark On Naseeruddin Shah Airport Row Sparks Fresh Debate |

A fresh political angle has emerged in the ongoing controversy involving veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah after AIMIM leader Imtiaz Jaleel shared a sharp reaction on social media platform X. Referring to the viral airport confrontation between Shah and a journalist, Jaleel wrote, “Naseer bhai you lost a great opportunity of giving a tight slap to this reporter. They only understand this language.”

Naseer bhai you lost a great opportunity of giving a tight slap to this reporter. They only understand this language. https://t.co/5O94d1JMhI — Imtiaz Jaleel (@imtiaz_jaleel) February 6, 2026

The remark quickly triggered reactions online, with some users criticising the endorsement of aggression while others backed the sentiment, citing alleged media harassment of public figures. The post has added a new layer to what was initially a celebrity media interaction turning into a public debate.

Opinion Piece That Sparked The Sequence Of Events

The controversy traces back to an opinion article written by Naseeruddin Shah earlier this week. In the piece, the veteran actor claimed he was disinvited at the last minute from Mumbai University’s Jashn E Urdu event. Shah hinted that political pressure may have played a role in the decision, though no official confirmation was issued by organisers.

The article gained traction across social and mainstream media, placing Shah at the centre of political and cultural discussions.

Airport Confrontation Goes Viral

Soon after, Shah was spotted at Hyderabad airport along with his wife Ratna Pathak Shah and another companion. A reporter approached the actor and asked him about the opinion article. Initially, Shah politely declined to comment and requested the journalist not to pursue the matter.

However, as seen in the now viral video, the journalist continued asking questions and followed Shah towards his car. Visibly irritated, the actor raised his voice and pushed the microphone away.

In the video, Shah can be heard saying he did not want to talk about the issue and asked the reporter not to harass him. When questioned about pushing the microphone, Shah responded that it was being shoved into his face. The exchange grew tense as the actor accused the journalist of bothering him despite repeated refusals.

Family Steps In As Situation Escalates

During the exchange, a woman accompanying Shah asked the journalist why he could not accept a refusal. Ratna Pathak Shah also intervened, urging the actor to disengage from the situation. The couple then moved towards their car and left the airport premises.

The video has since circulated widely across platforms, drawing mixed public reactions.

Larger Debate On Media Conduct And Public Behaviour

The incident, followed by Imtiaz Jaleel’s comment, has now sparked a broader conversation around media boundaries, celebrity privacy, and acceptable public conduct. While some believe public figures must expect persistent questioning, others argue that refusal to comment should be respected.

As the video continues to circulate and political voices join the discussion, the episode highlights the increasingly blurred lines between public accountability, media pursuit, and personal space in the age of viral content.