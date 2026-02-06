 'Government Trying To Restrict...': SP MLA Rais Shaikh On Naseeruddin Shah Being Disinvited From Mumbai University Event Over Political Views
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbai'Government Trying To Restrict...': SP MLA Rais Shaikh On Naseeruddin Shah Being Disinvited From Mumbai University Event Over Political Views

'Government Trying To Restrict...': SP MLA Rais Shaikh On Naseeruddin Shah Being Disinvited From Mumbai University Event Over Political Views

A controversy broke out after Naseeruddin Shah said he was disinvited from Mumbai University’s Jashn-e-Urdu event without explanation. SP MLA Rais Shaikh criticised the move, alleging suppression of dissent and politicisation of language. The university has not commented on Shah’s claims so far.

Karishma Pranav BhavsarUpdated: Friday, February 06, 2026, 12:39 AM IST
article-image
'Government Trying To Restrict...': SP MLA Rais Shaikh On Naseeruddin Shah Disinvited From Mumbai University Event Over Political Views |

Mumbai: Samajwadi Party MLA Rais Shaikh on Thursday, February 5, strongly condemned the last‑minute disinvitation of veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah from a Mumbai University event, allegedly over his political views. Slamming the government, the SP MLA claimed that, be it Parliament or universities, the government is trying to restrict what can be said.

While speaking to IANS, Shaikh added that Naseeruddin Shah's long association with the Urdu language is not unknown, yet a subject like Urdu is being politicised, alleging that, "Shah is being targeted for what he says." He also added whether it is Rahul Gandhi or Akhilesh Yadav in Parliament, what they speak and on which issues 'is being regulated'.

Read Also
'Never Praised Vishwaguru': Naseeruddin Shah Claims He Was Disinvited From Mumbai University Event...
article-image

What is the controversy about?

A controversy erupted when Shah claimed that he was “disinvited” from a Mumbai University's Jashn-E-Urdu event at the last moment, a move he linked to his political views. According to Shah, he was initially invited to attend Jashn-e-Urdu, an event organised by the Urdu Department of Mumbai University on February 1, but on the night of January 31, he was informed that he need not come. He also alleged that he was not provided with any official explanation regarding the University's decision to withdraw the invitation. Currently, there is no comment or clarification from the Mumbai University about the alleged claim made by Shah.

FPJ Shorts
BMC Firm On Continuing Work For Coastal Road North Project, Says Working Permission Is In Place
BMC Firm On Continuing Work For Coastal Road North Project, Says Working Permission Is In Place
Supreme Court Directs West Bengal Govt To Release 25 Per Cent Pending DA, Protesting Employees Celebrate
Supreme Court Directs West Bengal Govt To Release 25 Per Cent Pending DA, Protesting Employees Celebrate
VIDEO: Smriti Mandhana Consoles Jemimah Rodrigues In Heartwarming Gesture After WPL 2026 Final
VIDEO: Smriti Mandhana Consoles Jemimah Rodrigues In Heartwarming Gesture After WPL 2026 Final
Navi Mumbai Development Push: BJP Unveils 20-Year Roadmap Focusing On Housing Rights, Green Growth And Stable Civic Taxes
Navi Mumbai Development Push: BJP Unveils 20-Year Roadmap Focusing On Housing Rights, Green Growth And Stable Civic Taxes
Read Also
'You Are Harassing Me': Naseeruddin Shah Gets Angry At Reporter For Asking About Being Disinvited At...
article-image

Moreover, the actor also alleged that the university later told the audience that he had refused to attend. "It's not really surprising they didn't have the courage to state the truth - that I 'openly make statements against the country', (if they were covert, I suppose that would be all right) or, at least, that's what a senior university official reportedly said.

In his op-ed, Shah also expressed concern over what he described as shrinking freedoms, the treatment of student activists, and the broader social atmosphere, invoking George Orwell's 1984 situation, and wrote, "not singing the praise of the 'great leader' is considered sedition". "This is not the country I grew up in and was taught to love. The 'thought police" and 'doublespeak' have been deployed in full force, as has surveillance," he added.

(With inputs from ANI)

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Government Trying To Restrict...': SP MLA Rais Shaikh On Naseeruddin Shah Being Disinvited From...
'Government Trying To Restrict...': SP MLA Rais Shaikh On Naseeruddin Shah Being Disinvited From...
BMC Firm On Continuing Work For Coastal Road North Project, Says Working Permission Is In Place
BMC Firm On Continuing Work For Coastal Road North Project, Says Working Permission Is In Place
Navi Mumbai Development Push: BJP Unveils 20-Year Roadmap Focusing On Housing Rights, Green Growth...
Navi Mumbai Development Push: BJP Unveils 20-Year Roadmap Focusing On Housing Rights, Green Growth...
Supreme Court Dismisses Church Body’s Plea In Wilson College Gymkhana Lease Dispute
Supreme Court Dismisses Church Body’s Plea In Wilson College Gymkhana Lease Dispute
Mumbai Builder Files Cheating Case Against 3 In Redevelopment Fraud; Alleges Forged Rent Receipts...
Mumbai Builder Files Cheating Case Against 3 In Redevelopment Fraud; Alleges Forged Rent Receipts...