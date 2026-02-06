Mumbai Health Initiative: Samman Association Hosts India’s Largest Epilepsy Awareness Run With Over 1,100 Participants

Runners in purple flood the Bandra Fort seafront during Mumbai’s largest epilepsy awareness marathon organised by Samman Association | File Photo

Mumbai, Feb 05: Samman Association, the Mumbai chapter of the Indian Epilepsy Association, organised Jiyo Samman Se Run 2.0, drawing over 1,100 participants and emerging as India’s largest run dedicated to epilepsy awareness.

Run held to break stigma around epilepsy

Held along the Bandra Fort seafront on February 1, the event brought together persons with epilepsy, caregivers, doctors, families, volunteers and fitness enthusiasts — all running with one shared goal: to break stigma and promote dignity, inclusion and understanding.

Organised around International Epilepsy Day, the run also formed part of the global #50MillionCampaign, an initiative by the International Bureau for Epilepsy that calls for greater awareness, rights and access to care for the nearly 50 million people worldwide living with epilepsy.

Multiple categories, strong participation

The morning featured 3 km, 5 km (timed) and 10 km (timed) categories, with enthusiastic participation across age groups. The venue transformed into a sea of purple, the global colour for epilepsy awareness.

The 10 km run was flagged off by special guest Robin Behl, the fastest Indian to complete the Antarctic Ice Marathon, who lauded the runners for supporting a meaningful cause.

Doctors highlight need for awareness

Reflecting on the scale and impact of the event, Dr Sangeeta Ravat, president of Samman Association and dean and professor of neurology at Seth GSMC and KEM Hospital, said: “We are really proud of the manner in which the Jiyo Samman Se Run was conducted to raise epilepsy awareness and create equality for persons with epilepsy. The second edition has seen a much higher number of participants than we expected, which reinforces the urgent need for awareness.”

Dr Jayanti Mani, secretary of Samman Association and neurologist and epileptologist at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, said: “Samman represents epilepsy, and we had many epilepsy warriors participate in the run to spread awareness. Fitness brings positivity and confidence, and this is a wonderful way to come together. There should be no stigma around epilepsy. With the right information, we can always wipe out fear and misconceptions.”

About Samman Association

Founded in 1998, Samman Association has worked to improve the quality of life for persons with epilepsy through awareness initiatives, support groups and counselling, as well as rural medical camps that provide consultations, diagnostics, therapies and access to treatment for underserved communities.

