Mumbai Civic Alert: BMC Orders Citywide Inspection Of Garbage Compactors After Unsafe Vehicles Found In Dharavi

BMC launches citywide inspection of waste collection vehicles after unsafe compactors are detected in Dharavi

Mumbai, Feb 05: Following a fleet inspection in Dharavi that highlighted the poor condition of several large compactors and mini-compactors, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has instructed all administrative wards to immediately inspect solid waste collection and transportation vehicles across the city. Any vehicle found to be unsafe must be rejected and withdrawn from service without delay, a senior civic official said.

Unsafe vehicles to be taken off roads immediately

During a recent inspection in Dharavi, several large and mini-compactors used for waste collection were found to be in extremely poor condition. Taking serious note of the findings, Kiran Dighavkar, Deputy Municipal Commissioner of the Solid Waste Management (SWM) Department, issued a notice directing all Assistant Engineers of the SWM and Transport divisions to conduct joint inspections of garbage collection and transport vehicles in all 24 administrative wards.

“Vehicles found to be mechanically fit and safe for operation on public roads will be allowed to ply. All damaged, unsafe or unfit vehicles must be immediately rejected and withdrawn from service,” the notice stated.

Waste collection to be completed before 8 am

The directive also instructed all Assistant Engineers (SWM) across wards to ensure that solid waste collection and transportation activities are completed before 8 am every day.

Ward-level officials have been asked to submit reports on vehicles rejected due to poor condition and to specify any additional machinery requirements. The notice makes it clear that damaged or unfit vehicles must not be deployed under any circumstances.

Standardised reporting mechanism ordered

Deputy Chief Engineers of the Operations Department have been directed to prepare a standardised checklist covering vehicle inspections, rejected vehicles, and requirements for additional vehicles or machinery. The move aims to improve safety, efficiency and accountability in the city’s waste collection system.

