Mumbai Health Update: Over 50 Cancer Cases Detected In BMC’s Year-Long Screening Drive Across Civic Clinics

Mumbai, Feb 05: More than 50 patients have been diagnosed with oral, breast and cervical cancer during year-long screening activities conducted at municipal maternity homes, Hinduhridaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Aapla Dawakhana and polyclinics by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Health Department, officials said.

Screenings under state and central directives

The screenings were carried out as per the directives of the Public Health Department of the Government of Maharashtra and under the Central Government’s National Programme for Prevention and Control of Non-Communicable Diseases (NP-NCD).

The initiative forms part of the “Mumbai Integrated Cancer Prevention Programme”, which was launched in February 2025 to strengthen early cancer detection, diagnosis and treatment services across the city.

Collaboration with hospitals and NGOs

Under the programme, referral services for cancer screening, diagnosis and treatment are being provided in collaboration with Tata Memorial Hospital, private hospitals, non-governmental organisations and other healthcare institutions. These partnerships have helped expand access to screening facilities for citizens across Mumbai.

Oral cancer screening outcomes

According to BMC officials, a total of 295,600 individuals were screened for oral cancer during the year. Of these, 3,000 individuals were identified as suspected cases, and 650 biopsies were conducted. Following further investigation, 24 patients were diagnosed with oral cancer and are currently undergoing treatment.

Breast and cervical cancer cases identified

Similarly, under the breast and cervical cancer screening programme, 54,100 women were screened across the city. During this process, 3,656 suspected cases were detected and 314 biopsies were carried out. This resulted in the diagnosis of 32 patients, all of whom are presently receiving medical treatment, officials confirmed.

Screening camps to continue

The civic health department stated that cervical and breast cancer screening camps are being organised in all municipal wards at Hinduhridaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Polyclinics and municipal maternity homes, and will continue until March 31, 2026.

In addition, oral cancer screening for men and women above 30 years of age is being conducted at municipal dispensaries, Aapla Dawakhana and polyclinics through trained dentists and medical officers.

Training of frontline health workers

To strengthen implementation, the BMC has trained approximately 2,000 ASHA workers and Community Health Volunteers (CHVs) in cancer awareness and screening protocols. In the next phase, nurses and remaining healthcare staff will also receive specialised training. Cancer screening services are being offered on designated days and times at select civic healthcare facilities.

