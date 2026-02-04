Maharashtra Detects Over 1,650 Cancer Cases In 1 Year Through Statewide Screening Drive

Maharashtra detects over 1,650 cancer cases in one year through statewide screening drive | Representational Image

Mumbai, Feb 04: Over 1,650 confirmed cases of cancer have been detected in Maharashtra within a year of the launch of a statewide screening drive, underscoring the impact of large-scale early detection initiatives undertaken by the state’s Public Health Department.

Campaign launched on World Cancer Day

The screening and awareness campaign was launched on February 4, 2025, on the occasion of World Cancer Day, with the objective of strengthening cancer awareness, early diagnosis, and timely treatment.

Over three crore screenings conducted

According to official data, more than 3.05 crore screening tests have been conducted across the state so far, leading to the identification of 41,169 suspected cancer cases. Of these, 5,944 biopsies were carried out, resulting in 1,677 confirmed cancer diagnoses. At present, 416 patients are undergoing treatment at public healthcare facilities.

Focus on high-risk cancers and NCDs

The campaign, implemented under the guidance of Public Health and Family Welfare Minister Prakash Abitkar and Minister of State Meghna Sakore-Bordikar, targets citizens aged 30 years and above, with special focus on screening for oral, breast and cervical cancers.

In addition to cancer screening, the initiative also includes testing for hypertension, diabetes and anaemia, integrating cancer prevention into broader non-communicable disease control efforts.

Breast and cervical cancer screenings

As part of last year’s outreach, 85.9 lakh women were screened for breast cancer, leading to 471 confirmed cases, while 56.4 lakh women underwent screening for cervical cancer, with 243 diagnoses.

The drive also identified 11.2 lakh hypertension patients, 5.6 lakh diabetes cases and 7.07 lakh women suffering from anaemia, reflecting the campaign’s wider public health impact.

Mobile diagnostic vans reach remote areas

To ensure access in rural and remote areas, the state deployed Cancer Diagnostic Vans, bringing screening and awareness services closer to communities with limited healthcare access.

Currently, eight mobile diagnostic vans, one in each administrative division, are operational across 34 districts. Between February and November 2025, these vans conducted 2.47 lakh screenings, collected 1,383 biopsy samples, and confirmed 112 cancer cases.

Day care chemotherapy units expanded

To reduce the need for patients to travel long distances for treatment, the state has also established Cancer Day Care Units, providing chemotherapy services closer to home. At present, eight chemotherapy centres are operational, with 2,688 patients registered for treatment during the 2025–26 financial year.

Role of Maharashtra Cancer Warriors

In addition, the Maharashtra Cancer Warriors (MCW) initiative is playing a key role in strengthening cancer care at the district level. The voluntary network comprises expert oncologists and specialist doctors, many of whom are alumni of Tata Memorial Hospital.

Under the programme, specialists visit district hospitals every two months to support screening, diagnosis and treatment services for economically weaker patients.

Plans to expand programme

Health officials said the initiative has significantly improved public awareness about cancer, enhanced trust in government healthcare services, and enabled early detection, which is crucial for improving survival rates. The state government plans to further expand the programme to make healthcare services more inclusive, effective and citizen-centric, officials added.

