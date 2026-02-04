 Final Touches, Sound Barrier Installation Underway At Newly Constructed Bellasis Bridge In Mumbai Central
BMC is completing final work, including sound barrier installation, on the newly built Bellasis Bridge connecting Nagpada and Mumbai Central. Though construction finished in a record 15 months, the bridge will open only after load testing and NOCs from Railways and Traffic Police. Formal inauguration is expected after mayoral elections on February 11.

Devashri BhujbalUpdated: Wednesday, February 04, 2026, 11:22 PM IST
article-image
The BMC is working on final touches and installation of sound barrier at the newly constructed Bellasis bridge, the crucial connector Mumbai Central. | X @rajtoday

Mumbai: The BMC is working on final touches and installation of sound barrier at the newly constructed Bellasis bridge, the crucial connector Mumbai Central. The flyover connects Nagpada to Mumbai Central, has proven to be an exception as the construction has been completed in the record time of 15 months, almost four months before the allocated time for the project completion.

NOC Still Pending

However, the bridge will be thrown open for the motorists after completion of load tests and NOC from the Railways and Traffic police.

The FPJ took a ride on the newly constructed bridge on Wednesday. It was seen that the labourers were busy installing the sound barriers and some crains were involved in the finishing works.

Officials from BMC bridge's department said that the installation of sound barriers was decided at the later stage, which will be completed in a few days. While deputy commissioner of police (Traffic) Prashant Pardesi said that the NOC is yet to be issued, and the inaugural date is not finalised.

It is likely that the formal inauguration of the newly constructed Bellasis bridge will be only after the meeting major and deputy mayor of Mumbai is elected. The mayoral elections are expected on February 11.

Key Bridge Details

The bridge is 333 metres long — 138.39 metres on the east and 157.39 metres on the west — with a 36.90-metre span over the railway, a 7-metre carriageway, and wide footpaths on both sides for safe pedestrian movement.

The old Bellasis Bridge, built in 1893, was dismantled in June 2024 after a structural audit declared it unfit. The BMC replaced it with a modern cable-stayed bridge to enhance connectivity between Nagpada and Tardeo.

