Thane Water Crisis: Tribal Women In Shahapur Forced To Walk Kilometres Daily As Villages Run Dry

Thane, Feb 04: In a disturbing reflection of administrative apathy, a severe drinking water crisis in Shahapur taluka has pushed thousands of tribal women into daily hardship, forcing them to walk several kilometres in search of water. The crisis has not only stripped women of dignity but has also begun to take a serious toll on their health and their children’s education.

Villages face acute scarcity

The water scarcity has reached alarming levels in Vihigaon Gram Panchayat and several surrounding tribal hamlets in Shahapur taluka. Wells, borewells and tap-water schemes have dried up completely, while in many villages water supply is irregular, sometimes not even once a week. As temperatures rise, the lack of potable water has intensified health issues, particularly among women and children.

Women bear the burden

The burden of fetching water falls disproportionately on women. With men migrating to nearby cities in search of livelihood, women are left behind to shoulder household responsibilities, often carrying heavy pots of water over long distances. This daily struggle has led to physical exhaustion, health complications and disruption in children’s schooling.

Irony of Upper Vaitarna dam

Adding to the irony is the presence of the Upper Vaitarna dam in the region. While its water quenches Mumbai’s thirst, tribal women living along the dam’s periphery are deprived of even a single pot of drinking water. Locals describe the situation as a blot on humanity — witnessing abundant water before their eyes, yet remaining perpetually thirsty.

Activists warn of protest

Activists, including Malu Humne, Pappu Wagh, Prakash Khodka and others, have strongly criticised the administration’s indifference. They have warned that if immediate measures are not taken, a ‘Handa Morcha’ (pot protest) will be organised at the Shahapur Panchayat Samiti office on March 8, World Women’s Day.

Jal Jeevan Mission yet to reach hamlets

Despite the Jal Jeevan Mission being launched over five years ago, residents allege that not a single tribal hamlet has benefited so far. Areas such as Telam Wadi, Dhubachi Wadi, Katwar Wadi and Bauddha Wada — with a combined population of over 3,500 — continue to survive amid acute water scarcity.

Demands from residents

The protesters have demanded immediate and regular tanker water supply, implementation of permanent water schemes, approval for new borewells and expedited completion of stalled Jal Jeevan Mission projects.

Call for dignity and action

Local residents assert that women’s empowerment cannot be reduced to speeches and slogans on Women’s Day. “True respect for women lies in freeing them from the daily burden of carrying water,” they said, warning that public anger will intensify if the administration fails to act swiftly.

