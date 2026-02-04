Thane Municipal Corporation Launches Crackdown On Property Tax Defaulters With Sealing And Service Disconnections

TMC Commissioner Saurabh Rao Orders Strict Action Against Property Tax Defaulters | File Photo

Thane, Feb 04: In a decisive move to bolster municipal revenue, Thane Municipal Commissioner Saurabh Rao has issued a stern directive to initiate aggressive enforcement actions against property tax defaulters within the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) limits.

Review meeting flags poor collections

During a high-level review meeting held on Tuesday, February 3, 2026, Commissioner Rao expressed significant dissatisfaction with the property tax collection figures for the current fiscal year. Despite multiple appeals, collection rates over the past two months have lagged behind the administration’s projections.

Zero-tolerance policy for defaulters

The Commissioner has authorised a series of “unpleasant actions” to be executed immediately against those with outstanding dues. The enforcement strategy is categorised by property type:

Residential Properties: Owners failing to clear arrears face the disconnection of water supply and other essential municipal services.

Non-Residential Properties: A specialised drive is currently underway, targeting commercial and industrial assets. Authorities have been ordered to issue warrants of attachment, seal premises, and confiscate non-residential properties.

“Timely tax payment is the backbone of urban infrastructure and civic services. We are left with no choice but to take stringent measures against persistent defaulters to ensure the city’s development remains on track,” the Commissioner stated during the session.

Special drive from February 4 to 10

A focused enforcement campaign for non-residential properties has been initiated and will remain active until February 10, 2026. Assistant Commissioners and Zonal Deputy Commissioners have been granted full authority to seal commercial establishments that have not settled their 2025–26 tax liabilities.

Extended hours and outreach measures

To facilitate easier payments and avoid legal repercussions, the TMC has announced the following measures:

Holiday Operations: All tax collection centres and the TMC head office will remain operational on all Saturdays, Sundays, and public holidays until March 31, 2026.

Operating Hours:

Saturdays/Holidays: 10.30 am to 4.30 pm

Sundays: 10.30 am to 1.30 pm

Mobile Camps: Special collection camps are being organised within large housing complexes to provide on-site payment facilities for residents.

Digital payment channels encouraged

Citizens are encouraged to use the digital e-facility for a contactless and swift transaction process.

Official Website: www.thanecity.gov.in

The TMC administration has clarified that centres will only be closed on March 3, 2026, in observance of Dhulivandan. Property owners are urged to settle their dues immediately to avoid the loss of vital services or the attachment of their assets.

