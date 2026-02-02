 Jiyo Samman Se Run 2.0 Sees 1,100+ Participants In India’s Largest Epilepsy Awareness Run
Jiyo Samman Se Run 2.0 Sees 1,100+ Participants In India's Largest Epilepsy Awareness Run

Jiyo Samman Se Run 2.0, organised by Samman Association, saw over 1,100 runners at Mumbai’s Bandra Fort seafront. The event featured 3 km, 5 km, and 10 km runs, promoting epilepsy awareness and supporting persons with epilepsy. Robin Behl, Antarctic Ice Marathon finisher, flagged off the 10 km run.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Monday, February 02, 2026, 09:19 PM IST
Mumbai: In a powerful show of solidarity and awareness, Samman Association—the Mumbai chapter of the Indian Epilepsy Association—successfully organised Jiyo Samman Se Run 2.0, which saw participation from over 1,100 runners, making it India’s largest run dedicated to epilepsy awareness.

Event Venue & Mission

Held at the scenic Bandra Fort seafront, the event brought together persons with epilepsy, caregivers, doctors, families, volunteers, and fitness enthusiasts, united by a common mission: to challenge stigma and advocate dignity, equality, and understanding for people living with epilepsy.

Organised around International Epilepsy Day, the run also aligned with the global #50MillionCampaign led by the International Bureau for Epilepsy, which highlights the needs, rights, and access to care for nearly 50 million people worldwide affected by epilepsy.

Run Categories & Highlights

Participants competed in 3 km, 5 km (timed), and 10 km (timed) categories, with runners of all ages filling the venue in vibrant shades of purple, the global colour for epilepsy awareness. The 10 km run was flagged off by Robin Behl, the fastest Indian to complete the Antarctic Ice Marathon, who commended the runners for supporting a meaningful and socially impactful cause.

Expressing pride in the event’s growing impact, Dr. Sangeeta Ravat, President of Samman Association and Dean and Professor of Neurology at Seth GSMC & KEM Hospital, said,

“We are extremely proud of how the Jiyo Samman Se Run was conducted to raise epilepsy awareness and promote equality for persons with epilepsy. The overwhelming participation in the second edition reflects the urgent need for continued awareness. I thank every runner and supporter who stood with us for this cause.”

Caught On Camera: Thar Rams Into Parked Car On Road In Greater Noida, Flees Scene
Echoing these sentiments, Dr. Jayanti Mani, Secretary of Samman Association and neurologist and epileptologist at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, added, “Samman represents epilepsy, and it was heartening to see many epilepsy warriors participate in the run. Fitness fosters confidence and positivity. There should be no stigma around epilepsy—right information can eliminate fear and misconceptions.”

Founded in 1998, Samman Association has been committed to improving the quality of life for persons with epilepsy through awareness programs, support groups, counselling services, and rural medical camps offering consultations, diagnostics, therapies, and access to treatment for underserved communities.

