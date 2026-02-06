 SDMP Could Have Eased Mumbai–Pune Expressway Gridlock, Say Officials After 33-Hour Snarl
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiSDMP Could Have Eased Mumbai–Pune Expressway Gridlock, Say Officials After 33-Hour Snarl

SDMP Could Have Eased Mumbai–Pune Expressway Gridlock, Say Officials After 33-Hour Snarl

Experts say Maharashtra could have significantly eased hardship during the 33-hour Mumbai–Pune Expressway gridlock by activating its 2023 State Disaster Management Plan. Measures such as bulk SMS alerts, traffic diversions, restricted entry points and deployment of emergency response teams were available but were not timely invoked, worsening the ordeal for stranded commuters.

Ravikiran DeshmukhUpdated: Friday, February 06, 2026, 02:02 PM IST
article-image
Given the hardships faced by scores of citizens during the 33-hour gridlock on the Mumbai–Pune Expressway over the past two days, timely activation of a well-devised State Disaster Management Plan (SDMP) could have provided significant relief. | Sourced

Mumbai: Given the hardships faced by scores of citizens during the 33-hour gridlock on the Mumbai–Pune Expressway over the past two days, timely activation of a well-devised State Disaster Management Plan (SDMP) could have provided significant relief.

Plan Already Approved

Although the SDMP, approved in 2023, may not specifically address traffic congestion on critical corridors such as the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, it does outline measures to restrict public movement to affected areas and ensure timely dissemination of information, a retired government official said.

He explained that the Incident Response System (IRS) could have been activated to inform citizens about the emergency situation.Dissemination of accurate and timely public information and warnings is an integral component of the SDMP and could have greatly helped people planning to use the affected stretch of the highway.

FPJ Shorts
'Not Shocking - Stupid': Lithium Phone Battery Explodes Inside Boy's Mouth After He Chews It; Scary CCTV Footage Go Viral
'Not Shocking - Stupid': Lithium Phone Battery Explodes Inside Boy's Mouth After He Chews It; Scary CCTV Footage Go Viral
India-EU FTA & Prospective US Trade Deal To Bolster Exports In Medium Term: RBI Governor
India-EU FTA & Prospective US Trade Deal To Bolster Exports In Medium Term: RBI Governor
After NEET Aspirant’s Death, Bihar Police Issue Strict Safety Norms For Girls’ Hostels
After NEET Aspirant’s Death, Bihar Police Issue Strict Safety Norms For Girls’ Hostels
Cognizant Plans To Hire 25,000 Freshers In 2026: CFO Jatin Dalal Confirms
Cognizant Plans To Hire 25,000 Freshers In 2026: CFO Jatin Dalal Confirms

Chemical Disaster Protocols

In such situations, the well equipped Mantralaya Control Room can function as an effective coordination hub between state authorities, including the police, various government departments, and district administrations. The control room is capable of using the Bulk Messaging System, which leverages networks of telecom operators to disseminate alerts through SMS.

Read Also
Bombay HC Flags Police Lapses As Sakinaka ‘Suicide’ Case Turns Murder Probe, Husband Arrested
article-image

Additionally, state or district authorities can block entry points to affected roads and divert motorists to alternative routes, thereby preventing traffic snarls stretching up to 25 km, another government official said.

The SDMP also details protocols for industrial chemical disasters, under which an offsite emergency control room can be established by the concerned district collector. Emergency Response Teams (ERTs) can be deployed to affected areas to assist stranded people. The plan further recommends evacuation to safe locations, deployment of medical teams for those in need, and provision of temporary shelters equipped with food, water, clothing or blankets, medicines, lighting, and sanitation facilities.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

SDMP Could Have Eased Mumbai–Pune Expressway Gridlock, Say Officials After 33-Hour Snarl
SDMP Could Have Eased Mumbai–Pune Expressway Gridlock, Say Officials After 33-Hour Snarl
Viral Video: Policeman Forced To Do Sit-Ups In Mumbai's Bandra After Allegedly Hitting A Dog
Viral Video: Policeman Forced To Do Sit-Ups In Mumbai's Bandra After Allegedly Hitting A Dog
Bombay HC Flags Police Lapses As Sakinaka ‘Suicide’ Case Turns Murder Probe, Husband Arrested
Bombay HC Flags Police Lapses As Sakinaka ‘Suicide’ Case Turns Murder Probe, Husband Arrested
Midnight Horror! Man Drags Woman On Empty Road In Sambhajinagar, CCTV Footage Goes Viral
Midnight Horror! Man Drags Woman On Empty Road In Sambhajinagar, CCTV Footage Goes Viral
Mumbai Crime: Elderly Man Booked For Molesting Woman In Ladies’ Coach Between Dadar And Mulund
Mumbai Crime: Elderly Man Booked For Molesting Woman In Ladies’ Coach Between Dadar And Mulund