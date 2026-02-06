Midnight Horror! Man Drags Woman On Empty Road In Sambhajinagar, CCTV Footage Goes Viral

Midnight Horror! Man Drags Woman On Empty Road In Sambhajinagar, CCTV Sparks Outrage |

A shocking late night CCTV video from the Nageshwarwadi area under Kranti Chowk police station limits in central Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar has gone viral, triggering concern among residents. The footage, recorded at around 3:27 am on January 31, shows a young man dragging a young woman along an empty road while she attempts to free herself.

The incident reportedly continued for nearly 10 to 15 minutes. With no traffic on the road at the time, the situation unfolded without immediate intervention. According to ABP Majha, the situation ended only after an alert citizen shouted from a nearby window, forcing both individuals to leave the spot.

The identities of the man and woman, their relationship, and the reason for their presence on the road at that hour remain unclear. No formal police complaint has been filed so far. Sources say the video was shared with police after being accessed by a news channel, but no suo motu action has been reported yet.

Friendship Dispute Turns Violent In Pune

In a separate incident in Pune, a dispute between two friends escalated into a violent attack. The incident occurred on February 2 at around 8 pm in the Katraj area.

The injured youth has been identified as Chetan Chavan, while the accused, Aditya Kamble, has been arrested. Police said the two were close friends who met that evening. During their conversation, a disagreement arose over whether to call an old friend. The argument intensified when one blamed the other for a past breakup.

In a sudden burst of anger, Aditya allegedly attacked Chetan using a sharp tool kept at a nearby sugarcane juice shop. Chetan sustained serious injuries and was rushed for treatment.

Police have arrested the accused and further investigation is underway. Authorities are reviewing CCTV footage and speaking to witnesses to establish the exact sequence of events.

Both incidents have once again raised concerns about public safety and conflict escalation in urban areas. Residents have urged stronger monitoring and quicker police response to prevent such incidents in the future.