Two Arrested In Separate Molestation Cases In Mumbai, Including POCSO Case Involving Minor

The Dindoshi Police arrested a 46-year-old man for allegedly molesting a 20-year-old woman on the road. | Representational pic

Mumbai: The Dindoshi Police arrested a 46-year-old man for allegedly molesting a 20-year-old woman on the road. The accused is currently in police custody. In another incident, the Malad police arrested a 47-year-old man for allegedly molesting a 13-year-old girl.

Incident Details

According to the Dindoshi police, the incident occurred on January 31 at around 6:45 pm. The woman was going from work to her residence in Santosh Nagar. As she arrived near the Hanuman Nagar bus stop, an unidentified individual suddenly approached her. With one hand, he covered her eyes and inappropriately touched her with the other. She bit him, causing his grip to loosen, and subsequently shouted. The accused then ran away into a narrow lane. People searched him but could not find him.

She then approached the police and filed a complaint. The police registered a molestation case, examined around 160 CCTV footage clips, and arrested the suspect within 48 hours. He was caught while entering a salon. The accused, who works in a salon, resides in Santosh Nagar.

Complaint Filed

According to the Malad police, the incident occurred in the Library Garden area of Malad West last week. A minor girl passed near the garden every day on her way to tuition. The accused, Sunil Pawar, followed her daily. One day, he showed her a pornographic video and expressed his intention to have a relationship with her. The girl, frightened, went home and told her parents about the incident.

Subsequently, her father filed a complaint. The police registered a case under the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act and launched a manhunt. After examining around 50 CCTV footage clips from Malad and Goregaon, they arrested the accused. The accused, a contractor, resides in Kandivali West.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/