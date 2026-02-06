Maharashtra Crime: CBI Arrests 2 Military Engineering Services Officers In ₹2 Lakh Bribery Trap

CBI officials catch defence engineering officers red-handed while accepting bribe money during a trap operation | Representational Image

Mumbai, Feb 06: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested two Military Engineering Services (MES) officers in a bribery case, agency officials said on Friday.

Those arrested are Sunil Nikam, Assistant Garrison Engineer, and Suresh Mhaske, Junior Engineer (E/M-II), Military Engineering Services, Khadki, Pune.

Complaint alleges demand of undue advantage

The CBI registered the case on February 3 against the accused based on a complaint alleging a demand for an undue advantage of Rs 6 lakh by the public servants.

“The complainant, holding Power of Attorney for a private company, is executing MES contracts. Despite completion of works and submission of completion certificates, payments were allegedly withheld to coerce payment of a bribe. After negotiation, the accused officials agreed to accept an undue advantage of Rs 2 lakh as the first instalment,” said a CBI official.

Trap laid, bribe recovered

The CBI laid a trap on Thursday and caught Junior Engineer Mhaske while accepting a bribe of Rs 2 lakh from the complainant. “The bribe amount was recovered from his office. Assistant Garrison Engineer Nikam was also arrested for his role in the conspiracy,” the official said.

Searches yield cash and documents

Searches conducted at the residential and office premises of the accused led to the recovery of documents and unexplained cash amounting to Rs 1,88,500, the official added.

