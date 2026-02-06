 Mumbai Tragedy: Traffic Constable Injured After Speeding BMW Rams Police Barricade At Marine Drive Nakabandi
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Tragedy: Traffic Constable Injured After Speeding BMW Rams Police Barricade At Marine Drive Nakabandi

Mumbai Tragedy: Traffic Constable Injured After Speeding BMW Rams Police Barricade At Marine Drive Nakabandi

A traffic constable was injured after a speeding BMW rammed into a police barricade during a late-night nakabandi at Marine Drive. The driver attempted to flee but was caught by police. The injured officer was rushed to Bombay Hospital and is in stable condition as investigations continue.

Poonam AprajUpdated: Friday, February 06, 2026, 11:18 PM IST
article-image
A late-night speeding BMW crash at Marine Drive leaves a traffic constable injured during routine checkpoint duty | Photo Credits: Vijay Gohil (Representational Image)

Mumbai, Feb 06: A traffic constable was injured after a speeding BMW car rammed into a police barricade during a late-night nakabandi at Marine Drive in the early hours of Friday.

The incident took place at around 2.35 am near the InterContinental Hotel on Netaji Subhash Road (northbound), where traffic police had set up a checkpoint.

Driver attempts to flee

According to police, the accused, identified as Harish Faizal Khan (28), a resident of Khar West, was driving a white BMW (MH-06-BA-1000) when he allegedly crashed into the barricade and hit Traffic Constable Samadhan Vijay Wagh, who was on duty behind it. The impact left the constable injured.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Tragedy: Traffic Constable Injured After Speeding BMW Rams Police Barricade At Marine Drive Nakabandi
Mumbai Tragedy: Traffic Constable Injured After Speeding BMW Rams Police Barricade At Marine Drive Nakabandi
Mumbai Metro Aqua Line 3 Crosses 3 Crore Ridership, Marol Naka Tops January Footfall
Mumbai Metro Aqua Line 3 Crosses 3 Crore Ridership, Marol Naka Tops January Footfall
Maharashtra Crime: CBI Arrests 2 Military Engineering Services Officers In ₹2 Lakh Bribery Trap
Maharashtra Crime: CBI Arrests 2 Military Engineering Services Officers In ₹2 Lakh Bribery Trap
Video: Vasai Celebrates As Local Boy Ayush Mhatre Leads India U-19 To World Cup Glory
Video: Vasai Celebrates As Local Boy Ayush Mhatre Leads India U-19 To World Cup Glory

After the collision, the driver attempted to flee the scene. However, he abandoned the vehicle a short distance away and tried to escape on foot. Marine Drive Police Havaldar Vaidande chased and apprehended him before bringing him to the police station.

Constable hospitalised

The injured constable was immediately rushed to Bombay Hospital in a police vehicle. Doctors confirmed that he sustained a head injury and underwent a CT scan. He is conscious and currently in stable condition.

Also Watch:

Read Also
Mumbai Tragedy: 1 Dead After Wrong-Side Scooter Crashes Into Truck On Ghatkopar–Andheri Link Road,...
article-image

Senior officers, including Assistant Commissioner of Police (Night Duty) Renuka Buwa and senior traffic officials, visited the hospital to assess his condition. The accused has been taken into custody, and a case has been registered. Further legal action is underway.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Tragedy: Traffic Constable Injured After Speeding BMW Rams Police Barricade At Marine Drive...
Mumbai Tragedy: Traffic Constable Injured After Speeding BMW Rams Police Barricade At Marine Drive...
Mumbai Metro Aqua Line 3 Crosses 3 Crore Ridership, Marol Naka Tops January Footfall
Mumbai Metro Aqua Line 3 Crosses 3 Crore Ridership, Marol Naka Tops January Footfall
Maharashtra Crime: CBI Arrests 2 Military Engineering Services Officers In ₹2 Lakh Bribery Trap
Maharashtra Crime: CBI Arrests 2 Military Engineering Services Officers In ₹2 Lakh Bribery Trap
Video: Vasai Celebrates As Local Boy Ayush Mhatre Leads India U-19 To World Cup Glory
Video: Vasai Celebrates As Local Boy Ayush Mhatre Leads India U-19 To World Cup Glory
Mumbai Tragedy: 1 Dead After Wrong-Side Scooter Crashes Into Truck On Ghatkopar–Andheri Link Road,...
Mumbai Tragedy: 1 Dead After Wrong-Side Scooter Crashes Into Truck On Ghatkopar–Andheri Link Road,...