Mumbai Tragedy: Traffic Constable Injured After Speeding BMW Rams Police Barricade At Marine Drive Nakabandi

Mumbai, Feb 06: A traffic constable was injured after a speeding BMW car rammed into a police barricade during a late-night nakabandi at Marine Drive in the early hours of Friday.

The incident took place at around 2.35 am near the InterContinental Hotel on Netaji Subhash Road (northbound), where traffic police had set up a checkpoint.

Driver attempts to flee

According to police, the accused, identified as Harish Faizal Khan (28), a resident of Khar West, was driving a white BMW (MH-06-BA-1000) when he allegedly crashed into the barricade and hit Traffic Constable Samadhan Vijay Wagh, who was on duty behind it. The impact left the constable injured.

After the collision, the driver attempted to flee the scene. However, he abandoned the vehicle a short distance away and tried to escape on foot. Marine Drive Police Havaldar Vaidande chased and apprehended him before bringing him to the police station.

Constable hospitalised

The injured constable was immediately rushed to Bombay Hospital in a police vehicle. Doctors confirmed that he sustained a head injury and underwent a CT scan. He is conscious and currently in stable condition.

Senior officers, including Assistant Commissioner of Police (Night Duty) Renuka Buwa and senior traffic officials, visited the hospital to assess his condition. The accused has been taken into custody, and a case has been registered. Further legal action is underway.

