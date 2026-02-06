Panvel Municipal Corporation Cracks Down On Dust Pollution; 38 Construction Sites Shut, Vehicles Penalised | File Photo (Representational Image)

Panvel, Feb 05: The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) has intensified action against vehicles and construction activities contributing to dust and air pollution, asserting that violations will invite stringent penalties in the interest of public health and environmental protection.

Soil-laden vehicles halted

Acting on complaints of environmental pollution, PMC officials found that soil-laden heavy vehicles (Hyvas) were ferrying construction material from a site and moving along the Panchratna–Uran Naka Road. During transit, large quantities of soil were spilling onto the road, causing excessive dust and inconvenience to commuters.

Upon receiving the information, the PMC’s Solid Waste Management and Health Department immediately halted the movement of the offending vehicles. The civic body also directed the developer’s contractor to deploy workers to promptly remove the spilled soil from the road and restore cleanliness.

Strict norms reiterated

The municipal corporation reiterated that, as per air and noise pollution control norms, all vehicles transporting construction material and ready-mix concrete must be completely covered from the top and all sides. Authorities stressed that there should be no leakage or overloading of vehicles, and these instructions have been formally issued to construction sites across PMC limits.

While the civic body carries out regular cleaning operations through its Solid Waste and Health Department, officials noted that negligence by some contractors and developers leads to increased dust and waste in the city. Municipal Commissioner Mangesh Chitale has directed officials to initiate strict action against such violators.

The PMC stated that it remains committed to safeguarding citizens’ health, ensuring clean air, and protecting the environment, and that similar complaints in the future will be acted upon without delay.

Action against polluting construction projects

As part of an ongoing crackdown, the PMC has taken strong action against construction projects found violating environmental norms. Following inspections conducted in compliance with Bombay High Court orders and directives issued by the Municipal Commissioner, a total of 38 construction projects within PMC limits have been ordered to stop work immediately due to violations related to air pollution, noise pollution and environmental regulations.

Additionally, 22 construction sites have been served seven-day notices to rectify deficiencies. The municipal administration said enforcement drives will continue to ensure compliance and curb pollution across Panvel.

