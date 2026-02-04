Panvel Municipal Corporation Demolishes Footpath Encroachments And Removes 45 Illegal Banners In Kalamboli

Panvel Municipal Corporation officials remove footpath encroachments and unauthorised banners during an enforcement drive in Kalamboli | File Photo

Panvel, Feb 04: Over the past two days, the Panvel Municipal Corporation has carried out demolition action against newly established stalls and shanties erected on footpaths within the jurisdiction of Ward Committee ‘B’ in Kalamboli, particularly in Sector 1E, the KLE College area, and Sector 3E.

Special drive to remove unauthorised banners

In addition, on February 4, a special drive was conducted to remove unauthorised banners from various locations under Ward Committee ‘B’.

Action carried out under commissioner’s instructions

As per the instructions of Municipal Commissioner Mangesh Chitale, the action was carried out by Ward Officer and Assistant Commissioner Subodh Thanekar and In-charge Superintendent Rajesh Dongre, with the support of the Encroachment Removal Department.

Stalls demolished, banners removed

During the drive, footpath encroachments in Sector 1, the KLE College area, and Sector 3E were removed, including the demolition of four newly erected roadside stalls.

Furthermore, a total of around 45 unauthorised banners were removed from areas including Khandak Colony, New Panvel (East), Kalamboli, and Roadpali.

Drive to continue, says civic body

The municipal corporation stated that such drives will continue to ensure free movement of pedestrians and to maintain urban cleanliness and order.

