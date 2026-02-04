 Panvel Municipal Corporation Demolishes Footpath Encroachments And Removes 45 Illegal Banners In Kalamboli
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiPanvel Municipal Corporation Demolishes Footpath Encroachments And Removes 45 Illegal Banners In Kalamboli

Panvel Municipal Corporation Demolishes Footpath Encroachments And Removes 45 Illegal Banners In Kalamboli

Panvel Municipal Corporation carried out demolition of newly erected footpath stalls in Kalamboli and removed around 45 unauthorised banners under Ward Committee B. The civic body said the ongoing drives aim to ensure pedestrian safety, cleanliness, and orderly urban spaces.

Sameera Kapoor MunshiUpdated: Wednesday, February 04, 2026, 09:10 PM IST
article-image
Panvel Municipal Corporation officials remove footpath encroachments and unauthorised banners during an enforcement drive in Kalamboli | File Photo

Panvel, Feb 04: Over the past two days, the Panvel Municipal Corporation has carried out demolition action against newly established stalls and shanties erected on footpaths within the jurisdiction of Ward Committee ‘B’ in Kalamboli, particularly in Sector 1E, the KLE College area, and Sector 3E.

Special drive to remove unauthorised banners

In addition, on February 4, a special drive was conducted to remove unauthorised banners from various locations under Ward Committee ‘B’.

Action carried out under commissioner’s instructions

FPJ Shorts
YEIDA Emerges As A New Hub Of Medical Device Manufacturing, Land Allotted To 101 Units
YEIDA Emerges As A New Hub Of Medical Device Manufacturing, Land Allotted To 101 Units
India U-19 Shattered These Records To Reach Their Sixth Consecutive U-19 World Cup Final
India U-19 Shattered These Records To Reach Their Sixth Consecutive U-19 World Cup Final
Sportvot x FPJ: Mumbai Premier League 2025–26 Fixtures Heat Up With High-Stakes Matches Across February
Sportvot x FPJ: Mumbai Premier League 2025–26 Fixtures Heat Up With High-Stakes Matches Across February
UGC NET December 2025 Final Answer Key Released At ugcnet.nta.nic.in; Result To Be OUT Anytime Soon
UGC NET December 2025 Final Answer Key Released At ugcnet.nta.nic.in; Result To Be OUT Anytime Soon

As per the instructions of Municipal Commissioner Mangesh Chitale, the action was carried out by Ward Officer and Assistant Commissioner Subodh Thanekar and In-charge Superintendent Rajesh Dongre, with the support of the Encroachment Removal Department.

Stalls demolished, banners removed

During the drive, footpath encroachments in Sector 1, the KLE College area, and Sector 3E were removed, including the demolition of four newly erected roadside stalls.

Furthermore, a total of around 45 unauthorised banners were removed from areas including Khandak Colony, New Panvel (East), Kalamboli, and Roadpali.

Also Watch:

Read Also
Panvel Municipal Corporation Suspends Work At 34 Construction Projects For Pollution Norm Violations
article-image

Drive to continue, says civic body

The municipal corporation stated that such drives will continue to ensure free movement of pedestrians and to maintain urban cleanliness and order.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Panvel Municipal Corporation Demolishes Footpath Encroachments And Removes 45 Illegal Banners In...
Panvel Municipal Corporation Demolishes Footpath Encroachments And Removes 45 Illegal Banners In...
Palghar Crime: MBVV Police Detain 109 Nigerian Nationals In Nalasopara Crackdown, Seize Nearly 2 Kg...
Palghar Crime: MBVV Police Detain 109 Nigerian Nationals In Nalasopara Crackdown, Seize Nearly 2 Kg...
CBI Books Private Firm And Directors For ₹10.14 Crore Fraud Against Punjab National Bank
CBI Books Private Firm And Directors For ₹10.14 Crore Fraud Against Punjab National Bank
Maharashtra Detects Over 1,650 Cancer Cases In 1 Year Through Statewide Screening Drive
Maharashtra Detects Over 1,650 Cancer Cases In 1 Year Through Statewide Screening Drive
Hours After Closed-Door Meet With Dy CM Sunetra's Sons, Sharad Pawar Pays Tribute To Late Nephew At...
Hours After Closed-Door Meet With Dy CM Sunetra's Sons, Sharad Pawar Pays Tribute To Late Nephew At...