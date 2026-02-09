'Rural Maharashtra Shown Trust In BJP & Mahayuti': CM Fadnavis Reacts As Saffron Party Emerges As Largest Party In ZP & Panchayat Samiti Results 2026

'Rural Maharashtra Has Shown Trust In BJP & Mahayuti': CM Devendra Fadnavis Reacts As Saffron Party Emerges As Largest Party In ZP & Panchayat Samiti Results 2026 |

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday, February 9, reacted to the BJP's historic performance in the elections to Maharashtra's 12 Zilla Parishads and 125 Panchayat Samiti polls 2026. While addressing the press conference, CM said that the BJP has once again emerged as the largest party in 12 Zilla Parishads. And it is now clear that the Mahayuti will come to power in these 12 Zilla Parishads.

Extending his congratulations, the CM added, "The BJP and Mahayuti have achieved a major victory in the Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti elections in Maharashtra. Rural Maharashtra has shown its trust in the BJP and Mahayuti. I heartily congratulate the people and the BJP workers for this victory."

At the press conference, CM Fadnavis also dismissed the narrative that the BJP is only an "urban party", pointing to the ZP leads as evidence of deep-rooted support in rural Maharashtra. He stated that the people have chosen the "politics of development" over the "politics of emotional appeals" used by the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA).

"BJP has also broken its 2017 record by winning more seats. As the results declared so far, the BJP is number one in about 60 places. Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Sindhudurg, Sangli, Dharashiv, Parbhani and Satara. Shiv Sena is number one in two places, Ratnagiri and Raigad. Nationalist Congress is number one in Pune. And in Kolhapur and Latur, where all three parties fought together, the grand alliance is number one, said Devendra Fadnavis. But in the results declared so far, the BJP has got 236 seats," said CM Fadnavis.

Talking about the Panchayat Samiti election results, CM Fadnavis said that in 2017, the BJP had a total of 284 seats, but in the trends announced so far, the BJP has won 410 seats.

"If we look at the trends of 125 Panchayat Samiti, out of these, 50 Panchayat Samiti will be with the BJP, 26 with the Shiv Sena, 23 with the Nationalist Congress Party, the remaining 7-8 with the Congress, 7-8 with Sharad Pawar's party and 5 seats with the Shiv Sena (Thackeray) party. Therefore, here too, the Mahayuti has been able to win more than 100 out of 125 Panchayat Samiti," he remarked.

Slamming the opposition, the CM said that the results show that the opposition has lost the will to fight and has failed to judge the pulse of the people.

"They (falsely) believe that their political aspirations are aspirations of the people, and that is why they lose. The Opposition has lost the will to fight. When they attack PM Modi, they lose because people don't like such criticism," he added.

