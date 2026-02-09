 'Rural Maharashtra Shown Trust In BJP & Mahayuti': CM Fadnavis Reacts As Saffron Party Emerges As Largest Party In ZP & Panchayat Samiti Results 2026
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbai'Rural Maharashtra Shown Trust In BJP & Mahayuti': CM Fadnavis Reacts As Saffron Party Emerges As Largest Party In ZP & Panchayat Samiti Results 2026

'Rural Maharashtra Shown Trust In BJP & Mahayuti': CM Fadnavis Reacts As Saffron Party Emerges As Largest Party In ZP & Panchayat Samiti Results 2026

CM Devendra Fadnavis congratulated the BJP and Mahayuti for sweeping Maharashtra’s 12 Zilla Parishads and 125 Panchayat Samiti polls, breaking 2017 records. He emphasised that rural voters have endorsed the “politics of development” over opposition appeals, with the BJP winning 236 ZP and 410 Panchayat Samiti seats. Fadnavis said the results show the opposition has lost the public’s trust.

Karishma Pranav BhavsarUpdated: Monday, February 09, 2026, 08:29 PM IST
article-image
'Rural Maharashtra Has Shown Trust In BJP & Mahayuti': CM Devendra Fadnavis Reacts As Saffron Party Emerges As Largest Party In ZP & Panchayat Samiti Results 2026 |

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday, February 9, reacted to the BJP's historic performance in the elections to Maharashtra's 12 Zilla Parishads and 125 Panchayat Samiti polls 2026. While addressing the press conference, CM said that the BJP has once again emerged as the largest party in 12 Zilla Parishads. And it is now clear that the Mahayuti will come to power in these 12 Zilla Parishads.

Extending his congratulations, the CM added, "The BJP and Mahayuti have achieved a major victory in the Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti elections in Maharashtra. Rural Maharashtra has shown its trust in the BJP and Mahayuti. I heartily congratulate the people and the BJP workers for this victory."

At the press conference, CM Fadnavis also dismissed the narrative that the BJP is only an "urban party", pointing to the ZP leads as evidence of deep-rooted support in rural Maharashtra. He stated that the people have chosen the "politics of development" over the "politics of emotional appeals" used by the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA).

Read Also
Maharashtra ZP & Panchayat Samiti Results 2026: Mahayuti Leads With 554 Seats, MVA Secures 120
article-image

"BJP has also broken its 2017 record by winning more seats. As the results declared so far, the BJP is number one in about 60 places. Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Sindhudurg, Sangli, Dharashiv, Parbhani and Satara. Shiv Sena is number one in two places, Ratnagiri and Raigad. Nationalist Congress is number one in Pune. And in Kolhapur and Latur, where all three parties fought together, the grand alliance is number one, said Devendra Fadnavis. But in the results declared so far, the BJP has got 236 seats," said CM Fadnavis.

FPJ Shorts
ED Attaches Navi Mumbai Land Worth ₹17.74 Crore In Forest Land Compensation Case
ED Attaches Navi Mumbai Land Worth ₹17.74 Crore In Forest Land Compensation Case
UP Economic Survey 2025-26 Charts High-Growth Path Towards $1 Trillion Economy
UP Economic Survey 2025-26 Charts High-Growth Path Towards $1 Trillion Economy
Project Mumbai Launches 'Vaartavaran' Citizen Forum To Amplify Public Voice At Mumbai Climate Week
Project Mumbai Launches 'Vaartavaran' Citizen Forum To Amplify Public Voice At Mumbai Climate Week
Maharashtra Deputy CM Sunetra Visits Sharad Pawar In Pune Hospital With Sons Parth & Jay - WATCH
Maharashtra Deputy CM Sunetra Visits Sharad Pawar In Pune Hospital With Sons Parth & Jay - WATCH
Read Also
NCP Sweeps Pune Zilla Parishad-Panchayat Samiti Polls; Leaders Dedicate Victory To Ajit Pawar
article-image

Talking about the Panchayat Samiti election results, CM Fadnavis said that in 2017, the BJP had a total of 284 seats, but in the trends announced so far, the BJP has won 410 seats.

"If we look at the trends of 125 Panchayat Samiti, out of these, 50 Panchayat Samiti will be with the BJP, 26 with the Shiv Sena, 23 with the Nationalist Congress Party, the remaining 7-8 with the Congress, 7-8 with Sharad Pawar's party and 5 seats with the Shiv Sena (Thackeray) party. Therefore, here too, the Mahayuti has been able to win more than 100 out of 125 Panchayat Samiti," he remarked.

Slamming the opposition, the CM said that the results show that the opposition has lost the will to fight and has failed to judge the pulse of the people.

"They (falsely) believe that their political aspirations are aspirations of the people, and that is why they lose. The Opposition has lost the will to fight. When they attack PM Modi, they lose because people don't like such criticism," he added.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

ED Attaches Navi Mumbai Land Worth ₹17.74 Crore In Forest Land Compensation Case
ED Attaches Navi Mumbai Land Worth ₹17.74 Crore In Forest Land Compensation Case
Project Mumbai Launches 'Vaartavaran' Citizen Forum To Amplify Public Voice At Mumbai Climate Week
Project Mumbai Launches 'Vaartavaran' Citizen Forum To Amplify Public Voice At Mumbai Climate Week
Mumbai To Host Inaugural Climate Week Summit From February 16, Featuring Global Leaders And Local...
Mumbai To Host Inaugural Climate Week Summit From February 16, Featuring Global Leaders And Local...
Mumbai Hospital Recruitment Scam Probe: Inquiry Committee Seeks Records In Alleged Doctor Hiring...
Mumbai Hospital Recruitment Scam Probe: Inquiry Committee Seeks Records In Alleged Doctor Hiring...
K J Somaiya College Of Engineering’s Orion Racing India Clinches Top Honors At Formula Bharat 2026
K J Somaiya College Of Engineering’s Orion Racing India Clinches Top Honors At Formula Bharat 2026