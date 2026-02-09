 iNaturewatch Foundation's Butterfly Project Gains Global Stage, Selected For World Environmental Congress 2026
iNaturewatch Foundation's Butterfly Project Gains Global Stage, Selected For World Environmental Congress 2026

iNaturewatch Foundation’s Project Butterfly Patrol, implemented across 20 police stations in Navi Mumbai, has been selected for presentation at the 13th World Environmental Education Congress 2026 in Australia. The initiative integrates urban biodiversity, environmental education and wellbeing, showcasing how grassroots conservation efforts can create global impact, organisers said.

iNaturewatch Foundation’s Project Butterfly Patrol, an urban biodiversity and environmental education initiative implemented in 20 police stations across Navi Mumbai. | X @INIAV_IP

iNaturewatch Foundation’s Project Butterfly Patrol, an urban biodiversity and environmental education initiative implemented in 20 police stations across Navi Mumbai, has been selected for presentation at the 13th World Environmental Education Congress (WEEC) 2026, scheduled to be held from September 21 to 25, at the Perth Convention and Exhibition Centre, Australia.

Abstract Accepted by Scientific Committee

The confirmation was received from the Socio-Scientific Committee of WEEC 2026, which informed that the project’s abstract has been accepted for presentation. The accepted paper, Paper ID 64, is titled “Project Butterfly Patrol: Integrating Urban Biodiversity, Environmental Education and Wellbeing in Police Stations of Navi Mumbai, India.”

The initiative highlights an innovative model that integrates urban nature conservation with environmental education and mental wellbeing within institutional spaces, particularly police stations. The project demonstrates how local, community-driven environmental efforts can create meaningful impact and gain global recognition.



Puts Navi Mumbai on Global Environmental Map

The selection of Project Butterfly Patrol for WEEC 2026 places Navi Mumbai on the global map of environmental education initiatives and reinforces the significance of grassroots actions in addressing broader environmental challenges.

This is a CSR project that is supported by Publicis Groupe and DCB Bank reflects a growing emphasis on urban biodiversity as a key component of sustainable cities.

