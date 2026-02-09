Vasai-Virar Celebrates Local Hero Ayush Mhatre With Grand Rally After U-19 World Cup Win

A hero’s welcome was accorded to Ayush Mhatre, the local boy who captained the Indian team to a historic Under-19 World Cup victory. | X @ANI

Vasai-Virar: A hero’s welcome was accorded to Ayush Mhatre, the local boy who captained the Indian team to a historic Under-19 World Cup victory. Residents and fans gathered in large numbers to celebrate the young cricketer who has brought immense pride to the nation.

#WATCH | Maharashtra | Captain of the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup champion team, Ayush Mhatre, receives a grand welcome upon his arrival at his hometown, Virar. pic.twitter.com/qvuXdpFtmT — ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2026

Felicitation by Samvedi Brahmin Samaj

The felicitation ceremony was organized by the Samvedi Brahmin Samaj to honor Ayush’s stellar achievement on the global stage.

A grand "Jallosh" (celebratory) rally was taken out through the streets, drawing massive crowds of well-wishers and cricket enthusiasts. Joining the festivities was Nalasopara MLA Rajan Naik, who congratulated Ayush on his leadership and contribution to Indian cricket.

The atmosphere in Vasai-Virar was electric as citizens cheered for their captain, marking a proud moment for the entire region.

