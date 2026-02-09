Vasai-Virar Celebrates Local Hero Ayush Mhatre With Grand Rally After U-19 World Cup Win

Vasai-Virar: A hero’s welcome was accorded to Ayush Mhatre, the local boy who captained the Indian team to a historic Under-19 World Cup victory. Residents and fans gathered in large numbers to celebrate the young cricketer who has brought immense pride to the nation.
Felicitation by Samvedi Brahmin Samaj
The felicitation ceremony was organized by the Samvedi Brahmin Samaj to honor Ayush’s stellar achievement on the global stage.
A grand "Jallosh" (celebratory) rally was taken out through the streets, drawing massive crowds of well-wishers and cricket enthusiasts. Joining the festivities was Nalasopara MLA Rajan Naik, who congratulated Ayush on his leadership and contribution to Indian cricket.
The atmosphere in Vasai-Virar was electric as citizens cheered for their captain, marking a proud moment for the entire region.
To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/