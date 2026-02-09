'What A Shame...': Sena UBT's Aaditya Thackeray Slams Mumbai Corporator Makarand Narwekar's 'Congestion Tax' Proposal In Upcoming BMC Budget

Mumbai: Sena UBT leader Aaditya Thackeray on Monday, February 9, slammed BJP leader Makarand Narwekar for proposing a congestion tax on vehicles in Mumbai, calling it an attempt to 'loot' the city. Narwekar, the three-time corporator from Colaba’s Ward No. 226, suggested that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to tax private vehicles with single occupants in high-traffic zones to ease congestion and curb pollution. Slamming the corporator, the Sena UBT leader said, "What a shame that the BJP only looks at Mumbai to loot and not give anything back!!"

Thackeray questioned the BJP, asking if citizens would be compensated for broken road conditions caused by contractors, reductions in BEST bus services, and worsening air quality. "Why does the BJP hate Mumbai so much? "

"For every bit of the broken roads by the BJP contractors, will we get our tax back? For every bus reduced from the BEST, by the BJP, to benefit private bus companies, will we get our tax back? For every bit of SPM that we breathe from the terrible AQI, will the BJP give Mumbaikars their tax back?" Thackeray asked.

What did Makarand Narwekar say in his proposal?

In a letter to BMC commissioner Bhushan Gagrani, Narwekar has said that the private vehicles with single occupants in high-traffic zones should be taxed. “I demand that BMC should identify traffic-prone spots in the city and deliberate on the idea of congestion tax by charging vehicles for entering high-traffic zones. BMC should lead this initiative and allot funds for tax collection points. There should be a facility for automatic deduction via FASTag at checkpoints. The policy can be announced in the upcoming budget and then implemented on a pilot basis,” said Narwekar.

In his letter, he added that a trial for the policy can be implemented in the congested central business districts like South Mumbai, adding that, "Focused trial in the island city could offer critical insights into the feasibility, challenges and benefits of implementing a congestion charge in Mumbai. This tax will discourage unnecessary vehicle usage, encourage public transportation, and reduce both traffic congestion and air pollution.”

