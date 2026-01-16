Mumbai BMC Election Results 2026: Richest Candidate Makarand Narwekar Wins From Cuffe Parade Ward 226

Mumbai: The counting of votes for the 227 wards has come to an end for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) polls 2026 has come to an end. In the elections, BJP candidate Makarand Narwekar won from Cuffe Parade Ward No. 226 and defeated Independent candidate Tejal Pawar.

All You Need To Know About Makarand Narwekar

Makarand Narwekar, younger brother of Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar, was seeking his third term on a BJP ticket. In the 2017 BMC polls, he was contesting from Ward number 227 in the A ward and secured 6987 votes, securing above 50 per cent votes, followed by Arvind Rane from the undivided Shivsena with 1941 votes and Puran Joshi from Congress, who had secured 1720.

Declared Assets Of Makarand Narwekar

According to his 27-page affidavit filed, he has declared assets worth Rs 124.4 crore. Of Narwekar's Rs 124.4 crore assets, Rs 32.14 crore are movable, and Rs 92.32 crore are immovable. His assets in the 2026 civic polls witnessed a massive rise, as in 2017, he had declared assets of Rs 6.3 crore. In 2012, he had first contested for the civic polls as an independent, his declared assets were worth Rs 3.67 crore.

On the other hand, Tejal Pawar, a postgraduate with a background in clinical research, worked at Tata Hospital. During a recent interaction with the residents of Cuffe Parade and Colaba, she said if elected she would be working on issues such as parking shortages, repeated and unnecessary road digging, traffic congestion, illegal encroachment of plots and rising pollution levels. She also promised increased plantation drives and improved water supply through new pipelines for the people.

Recently, Pawar had alleged that she was pressured to withdraw her nomination from the Colaba Assembly segment, claiming her husband Deepak Pawar, who is a zonal office-bearer of the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, was offered crores of rupees, BMC tenders, and even a flat in exchange for backing out. Following these explosive allegations, the Mumbai Police have increased security around Tejal Pawar.

Moreover, the BJP also fielded other members of the Narwekar family from Ward 225 and Ward 227. Harshita Narwekar and Gauri Shivalkar Narwekar emerged victorious, respectively.

