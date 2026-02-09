 PM Modi Announces Special Economic Package Of $175 Million For Seychelles
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaPM Modi Announces Special Economic Package Of $175 Million For Seychelles

PM Modi Announces Special Economic Package Of $175 Million For Seychelles

PM Narendra Modi announced a $175 million special economic package for Seychelles, calling development partnership the foundation of bilateral ties. The funding will support housing, e-mobility, training, health, defence and maritime security, boost jobs and skills, expand fintech ties, local currency trade, and advance India’s MAHASAGAR Vision.

IANSUpdated: Monday, February 09, 2026, 02:07 PM IST
article-image
PM Modi | ANI

New Delhi: Calling development partnership a "strong foundation" of New Delhi-Victoria ties, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday announced a special economic package of $175 million for Seychelles to support concrete projects in various sectors like social housing, e-mobility, vocational training, health, defence and maritime security.

While addressing a joint press meet with Seychelles President Patrick Herminie following their talks at Hyderabad House in Delhi, PM Modi said, "Development partnership has been a strong foundation of India-Seychelles relations. All our efforts have been based on Seychelles' priorities and needs. Moving forward in this direction, today we are going to announce a Special Economic Package of $175 million. This package will support concrete projects in sectors such as social housing, e-mobility, vocational training, health, defence and maritime security."

Read Also
‘Not Directly Comparable’: Erasmus Prof Sander Herfst On Why India’s Nipah Response Didn’t...
article-image
Read Also
New Delhi, Ottawa Agree To Appoint Liaison Officers After NSA Ajit Doval’s Canada Visit
article-image

These initiatives, according to the Prime Minister, will create employment and skill development opportunities for the people of Seychelles, especially the youth.

"India's ITEC program has played a significant role in capacity building in Seychelles. I am pleased that an MoU is being signed today for the training of Seychelles civil servants in India," he added.

FPJ Shorts
ChatGPT Caricature Trend Goes Viral On Social Media: Here's How To Create Your Own AI Portrait
ChatGPT Caricature Trend Goes Viral On Social Media: Here's How To Create Your Own AI Portrait
Divya Agarwal & Husband Apurva Padgaonkar Do Not Live Together? Bhavya Singh's Shocking Revelation Leaves The 50 Fans Asking, 'Have They Broken Up?'
Divya Agarwal & Husband Apurva Padgaonkar Do Not Live Together? Bhavya Singh's Shocking Revelation Leaves The 50 Fans Asking, 'Have They Broken Up?'
Heartwarming! Usha Uthup Performs Viral 'Ramba Ho' Song At Mumbai's Kala Ghoda Arts Festival; At 78, Music Legend Proves Age Is Just A Number
Heartwarming! Usha Uthup Performs Viral 'Ramba Ho' Song At Mumbai's Kala Ghoda Arts Festival; At 78, Music Legend Proves Age Is Just A Number
Harshit Rana Injury Update: Ruled Out Of ICC T20 World Cup 2026, India Pacer Undergoes Surgery
Harshit Rana Injury Update: Ruled Out Of ICC T20 World Cup 2026, India Pacer Undergoes Surgery

PM Modi announced that India and Seychelles agreed to continue exploring new opportunities to strengthen economic cooperation between the two nations. He stated that two nations will move forward in fintech and digital solutions and promote trade in local currencies.

"The ties between India and Seychelles are not limited to diplomatic contact. The waves of the Indian Ocean have connected our people for centuries. On its shores, trade between the two countries has grown, cultures have blended, and the traditions of faith have become stronger. India and Seychelles are connected not just by geography, but by history, trust and shared vision for the future," he said.

Read Also
'Hope Still Alive': Nepal PM Sushila Karki Lauds Team After Brave T20 World Cup Loss Against England...
article-image

PM Modi called Seychelles an integral part of India's MAHASAGAR Vision, and said, "Our relationship spans the past, the present, and the future. As a maritime neighbour and trusted partner, Seychelles is an integral part of India's MAHASAGAR Vision. Our cooperation encompasses land, sea, and air."

Extending a warm welcome to Herminie and his delegation to India and wishing him on his election as President of Seychelles.

"This is his first visit to India as President. His visit is taking place in an auspicious year, as Seychelles celebrates its 50th Independence Day, and we commemorate the 50th anniversary of our diplomatic relations. I am confident that these milestones will continue to inspire us to reach new heights," he added.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

PM Modi Announces Special Economic Package Of $175 Million For Seychelles
PM Modi Announces Special Economic Package Of $175 Million For Seychelles
22-Year-Old Karnataka Woman Dies By Suicide; Family Alleges In-Laws Forced Her Into Prostitution
22-Year-Old Karnataka Woman Dies By Suicide; Family Alleges In-Laws Forced Her Into Prostitution
'Wait For Action': Cong MP KC Venugopal On Reports Of Oppostion Likely Bringing No-Confidence Motion...
'Wait For Action': Cong MP KC Venugopal On Reports Of Oppostion Likely Bringing No-Confidence Motion...
'On What Grounds...What Merit?' Congress Leader Questions RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat On Giving Bharat...
'On What Grounds...What Merit?' Congress Leader Questions RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat On Giving Bharat...
'Grossly Unjust'; 'A Great Patriot': Political Divide Widens Over Bharat Ratna Demand For Veer...
'Grossly Unjust'; 'A Great Patriot': Political Divide Widens Over Bharat Ratna Demand For Veer...