 New Delhi, Ottawa Agree To Appoint Liaison Officers After NSA Ajit Doval’s Canada Visit
New Delhi, Ottawa Agree To Appoint Liaison Officers After NSA Ajit Doval’s Canada Visit

NSA Ajit Doval met with Canadian counterpart, Nathalie Drouin, to advance bilateral security cooperation. Both countries agreed on a joint workplan, appointment of liaison officers, and enhanced collaboration on cybersecurity, drug trafficking, organised crime, fraud, and immigration enforcement. Doval also held talks with Canada’s Public Safety Minister Gary Anandasangaree.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Sunday, February 08, 2026, 08:52 PM IST
India’s National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval met Nathalie Drouin, Deputy Clerk and National Security and Intelligence Advisor to the Prime Minister of Canada, on Saturday, as part of ongoing bilateral security dialogue between the two countries.

During the meeting, both sides reviewed progress on initiatives designed to enhance the safety and security of their nations and citizens. They agreed on a shared workplan to strengthen cooperation in national security and law enforcement while enabling practical collaboration on mutual priorities.

A key outcome of the talks was the decision by both countries to establish security and law-enforcement liaison officers. The move is expected to streamline communication and facilitate timely information sharing on critical concerns such as the illegal trafficking of drugs, particularly fentanyl precursors, and the activities of transnational organised criminal networks.

Earlier, on February 6, Doval also met Canada’s Minister for Public Safety, Gary Anandasangaree, underscoring continued engagement between the two countries to deepen security ties and operational coordination.

