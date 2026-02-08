New Delhi, Ottawa Agree To Appoint Liaison Officers After NSA Ajit Doval’s Canada Visit

India’s National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval met Nathalie Drouin, Deputy Clerk and National Security and Intelligence Advisor to the Prime Minister of Canada, on Saturday, as part of ongoing bilateral security dialogue between the two countries.

During the meeting, both sides reviewed progress on initiatives designed to enhance the safety and security of their nations and citizens. They agreed on a shared workplan to strengthen cooperation in national security and law enforcement while enabling practical collaboration on mutual priorities.

A key outcome of the talks was the decision by both countries to establish security and law-enforcement liaison officers. The move is expected to streamline communication and facilitate timely information sharing on critical concerns such as the illegal trafficking of drugs, particularly fentanyl precursors, and the activities of transnational organised criminal networks.

The two sides also committed to formalising cooperation on cybersecurity policy and improving information exchange to address emerging digital threats. Discussions further covered collaboration on fraud prevention and immigration enforcement, in line with domestic laws and international obligations.

Earlier, on February 6, Doval also met Canada’s Minister for Public Safety, Gary Anandasangaree, underscoring continued engagement between the two countries to deepen security ties and operational coordination.