'Humne Apne Liye Kuch Nahi...': PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi Addresses Backlash As Pakistan Reverses Boycott Decision; Video

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi found himself at the centre of controversy as the board navigated one of the most turbulent chapters in recent cricket history, just days before Pakistan formally reversed its threatened boycott of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 fixture against India.

In the lead-up to the high-stakes decision, Naqvi addressed the media at a Pakistan Super League (PSL) press event where he was repeatedly pressed for clarity on the board’s strategy and whether Pakistan had extracted any concessions during talks with the International Cricket Council (ICC) and other stakeholders.

Caught off-guard by a direct question on whether the PCB had secured any benefits for itself in the negotiations, Naqvi was seen responding candidly: “Humne apne liye kuch nahi kiya” meaning “I didn’t do anything for myself.” His comments were interpreted by many observers as an attempt to portray a principled stance in support of Bangladesh’s grievances while setting up a narrative to save face ahead of the looming U-turn on the boycott threat.

As the dust settles ahead of the marquee India-Pakistan clash, the episode has left a lasting impression on cricket circles, highlighting the complexities national boards face when sporting decisions intersect with geopolitics.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi has issued a bold and uncompromising response to warnings of possible sanctions from the International Cricket Council (ICC) over Pakistan’s threatened boycott of its T20 World Cup match against India, a fixture that has become one of the most contentious issues in global cricket.

Addressing the mounting pressure and speculation during a recent press interaction, Naqvi brushed aside concerns about punitive action from the ICC, asserting that neither he nor the Pakistani establishment felt intimidated by such warnings. In his remarks, he invoked the name of Asim Munir, saying “everyone knows our Field Marshall … we are not worried about any sanctions.”

Naqvi’s comments came amid escalating tensions over Pakistan’s stance on the February 15 Group A match against India, scheduled to be played in Colombo as part of the Men’s T20 World Cup 2026. The controversy began when the Government of Pakistan initially signalled it might boycott the game in protest after the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) was excluded from the tournament structure over security and venue concerns. Pakistan had signalled solidarity with Bangladesh, raising geopolitical sensitivities and prompting the ICC to urge dialogue to preserve the tournament’s integrity.