IND Vs PAK, ICC T20 WC26: Bangladesh Urges Pakistan To End Boycott, Thanks PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi For Support, Says Report

Dhaka, February 9: The Bangladesh Cricket Board reportedly has requested the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to end the boycott of the match against India on February in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 which is scheduled to take place in R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka. A media release is going viral on social media in which BCB President Aminul Islam is expressing his gratitude towards PCB Chariman Mohsin Naqvi and also requesting Pakistan to play the match against India on February 15.

The viral media release shows that the BCB President asked the PCB to play the game against India for the benefit of the entire cricket eco system. However, there is no official confirmation on the development so far as the media release is not yet available on the official website of the Bangladesh Cricket Board.

Media Release:

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) extends its sincere appreciation to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), the International Cricket Council (ICC) and all involved for their positive roles in trying to overcome recent challenges.

In particular, the BCB wishes to express its profound and heartfelt gratitude to PCB Chairman Mohsin Raza Naqvi, his Board and the cricket fans of Pakistan. Throughout this period, the PCB has demonstrated exemplary sportsmanship and solidarity.

BCB President Md Aminul Islam said: “We are deeply moved by Pakistan’s efforts to go above and beyond in supporting Bangladesh during this period. Long may our brotherhood flourish.

“Following my short visit to Pakistan yesterday and given the forthcoming outcomes of our discussions, I request Pakistan to play the ICC T20 World Cup game on 15 February against India for the benefit of the entire cricket eco system.”

Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium

Mirpur

Dhaka 1216

Bangladesh