 IND Vs PAK, ICC T20 WC26: Bangladesh Urges Pakistan To End Boycott, Thanks PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi For Support, Says Report
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsIND Vs PAK, ICC T20 WC26: Bangladesh Urges Pakistan To End Boycott, Thanks PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi For Support, Says Report

IND Vs PAK, ICC T20 WC26: Bangladesh Urges Pakistan To End Boycott, Thanks PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi For Support, Says Report

A letter is viral on social media in which BCB President Aminul Islam is expressing his gratitude towards PCB Chariman Mohsin Naqvi and also requesting Pakistan to play the match against India on February 15.

Azhar KhanUpdated: Monday, February 09, 2026, 10:41 PM IST
article-image

Dhaka, February 9: The Bangladesh Cricket Board reportedly has requested the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to end the boycott of the match against India on February in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 which is scheduled to take place in R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka. A media release is going viral on social media in which BCB President Aminul Islam is expressing his gratitude towards PCB Chariman Mohsin Naqvi and also requesting Pakistan to play the match against India on February 15.

The viral media release shows that the BCB President asked the PCB to play the game against India for the benefit of the entire cricket eco system. However, there is no official confirmation on the development so far as the media release is not yet available on the official website of the Bangladesh Cricket Board.

Read Also
'Cement Factory': Viral VIDEO Shows Pakistan Cricketers Kept In Poor Facility As They Walk Past...
article-image

Media Release:

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) extends its sincere appreciation to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), the International Cricket Council (ICC) and all involved for their positive roles in trying to overcome recent challenges.

FPJ Shorts
IND Vs PAK, ICC T20 WC26: Bangladesh Urges Pakistan To End Boycott, Thanks PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi For Support, Says Report
IND Vs PAK, ICC T20 WC26: Bangladesh Urges Pakistan To End Boycott, Thanks PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi For Support, Says Report
First Range Rover Evoque Rolls Out From Tata Motors’ New JLR Plant In Tamil Nadu
First Range Rover Evoque Rolls Out From Tata Motors’ New JLR Plant In Tamil Nadu
Govt Believes In Dialogue To Resolve Problems: UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath
Govt Believes In Dialogue To Resolve Problems: UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath
Dream Sports MSSA Inter-School Football Tournament: Playoff Intensity Peaks Across Goans & MSSA Ground
Dream Sports MSSA Inter-School Football Tournament: Playoff Intensity Peaks Across Goans & MSSA Ground

In particular, the BCB wishes to express its profound and heartfelt gratitude to PCB Chairman Mohsin Raza Naqvi, his Board and the cricket fans of Pakistan. Throughout this period, the PCB has demonstrated exemplary sportsmanship and solidarity.

BCB President Md Aminul Islam said: “We are deeply moved by Pakistan’s efforts to go above and beyond in supporting Bangladesh during this period. Long may our brotherhood flourish.

“Following my short visit to Pakistan yesterday and given the forthcoming outcomes of our discussions, I request Pakistan to play the ICC T20 World Cup game on 15 February against India for the benefit of the entire cricket eco system.”

Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium
Mirpur
Dhaka 1216
Bangladesh

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IND Vs PAK, ICC T20 WC26: Bangladesh Urges Pakistan To End Boycott, Thanks PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi...
IND Vs PAK, ICC T20 WC26: Bangladesh Urges Pakistan To End Boycott, Thanks PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi...
Dream Sports MSSA Inter-School Football Tournament: Playoff Intensity Peaks Across Goans & MSSA...
Dream Sports MSSA Inter-School Football Tournament: Playoff Intensity Peaks Across Goans & MSSA...
Sportvot x FPJ: DK Flag Foundation And Mumbay FC Clinch Narrow Wins In Mumbai Premier League...
Sportvot x FPJ: DK Flag Foundation And Mumbay FC Clinch Narrow Wins In Mumbai Premier League...
PSL 2026 Auction: PCB Sells Controversial Multan Sultans Team For Around ₹73.5 Crore, To Be...
PSL 2026 Auction: PCB Sells Controversial Multan Sultans Team For Around ₹73.5 Crore, To Be...
Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli In 'Grade B' As BCCI Releases Annual Contracts For Men And Women Cricket...
Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli In 'Grade B' As BCCI Releases Annual Contracts For Men And Women Cricket...