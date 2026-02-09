 'Cement Factory': Viral VIDEO Shows Pakistan Cricketers Kept In Poor Facility As They Walk Past Dilapidated Buildings And Dusty Road In Colombo
The video shows Pakistani cricketers, including skipper Salman Ali Agha, Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi, Saim Ayub and others getting down from the team bus and walking past dusty road and dilapidated buildings in the surroundings.

Azhar KhanUpdated: Monday, February 09, 2026, 06:22 PM IST
Colombo, February 9: A video is going viral on social media which reportedly has exposed the poor conditions in which Pakistan players are placed in Colombo, Sri Lanka during their campaign in the ICC Men's T20 Word Cup 2026. The video shows Pakistani cricketers, including skipper Salman Ali Agha, Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi, Saim Ayub and others getting down from the team bus and walking past dusty road and dilapidated buildings in the surroundings.

The internet users are sharing the video on social media widely and claiming that the cricketers might be facing challenges in staying in these conditions. They should have been kept in a better facility and environment.

Many users are also trolling the Pakistani team. One of the users said," Majdur Majduri karke wapis Ghar jate hue." Another said, "Part-time labour work completed, now back to play some kirkit." A user also said, "Actually,they deserve it bro."

The viral video shows Pakistani cricketers stepping off the bus and walking through visibly poor surroundings which highlights the substandard condition of both the road and the nearby structures.

The approach road appears to have been uneven and unpaved with patches of dirt, loose gravel and mud instead of proper tarmac. There is no clear footpath which forced the players to walk on the irregular, dusty surface which looks unsuitable for international cricketers. Litter and debris are also seen scattered along the sides of the road.

The building in the background also appears to be dilapidated and industrial which resembles a factory shed rather than a sports facility. The internet users are trolling the Pakistan Cricket Team and saying that they are coming out of a cement factory.

The walls are stained and worn with concretes exposed, rusted metal parts and old machinery with makeshift extensions clearly visible. Overall, the surrounding appears far below the standard expected for an international cricket team.

