IND Vs PAK Boycott Row: Pakistan's Solidarity For Bangladesh Stance Busted As BCB Requests PCB To Play T20 World Cup 2026 Match On Feb 15

Pakistan's boycott of the IND vs PAK game stands on weak footing after PCB's talks with the ICC in Lahore. The Pakistan government announced a boycott of the ICC t20 World Cup 2026 match in Colombo citing solidarity for Bangladesh. Bangladesh were kicked out of the tournament following their refusal to travel to India for the tournament.

PCB's stance claimed that it was acting in protest against the 'bias' BCCI enjoys with the ICC. The world body rejected a request for neutral venue for Bangladesh, while allowing the same for India in the case of Champions Trophy 2025.

However, now Bangladesh themselves have asked PCB to play the game. As per PTI, BCB chief Aminul Islam while appreciating the support also asked Naqvi to end the IND vs PAK boycott.

BCB's ask for withdrawal comes as PCB named a series of demands to the end the IND vs PAK boycott. As per reports, Naqvi requested a greater share of ICC revenue and the resumption of bilateral cricket between the two teams. He also added that the handshake row, started during Asia Cup 2025, should also come to an end.

PCB have used the opportunity to play their hand and make their demands. Naqvi, also an internal minister, is set to brief Sharif on the latest developments on the issue later on Monday.

It remains to be seen how actionable the PCB demands are. Bilateral cricket is not in ICC's scope of authority and would have to be taken up with the ICC. Similarly, pre-game handshakes are mandatory and would once depend on the players. India captain Suryakumar Yadav previously re-iterated that it was a team decision and wasn't down by the board or the government.