 IND Vs PAK Boycott Row: Pakistan's Solidarity For Bangladesh Stance Busted As BCB Requests PCB To Play T20 World Cup 2026 Match On Feb 15
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsIND Vs PAK Boycott Row: Pakistan's Solidarity For Bangladesh Stance Busted As BCB Requests PCB To Play T20 World Cup 2026 Match On Feb 15

IND Vs PAK Boycott Row: Pakistan's Solidarity For Bangladesh Stance Busted As BCB Requests PCB To Play T20 World Cup 2026 Match On Feb 15

Pakistan's boycott stance on the IND vs PAK game is proving to be a farce as per reports. The Pakistan government announced a boycott of the T20 World Cup 2026 match to show solidarity to Bangladesh who were knocked out of the competition. However, BCB have now asked the PCB to reconsider their stance on the boycott in latest talks with the ICC.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Monday, February 09, 2026, 04:39 PM IST
article-image
ICC Deputy Chairman Imran Khwaja Arrives In Lahore For PCB, BCB And ICC Dialogue | X

Pakistan's boycott of the IND vs PAK game stands on weak footing after PCB's talks with the ICC in Lahore. The Pakistan government announced a boycott of the ICC t20 World Cup 2026 match in Colombo citing solidarity for Bangladesh. Bangladesh were kicked out of the tournament following their refusal to travel to India for the tournament.

PCB's stance claimed that it was acting in protest against the 'bias' BCCI enjoys with the ICC. The world body rejected a request for neutral venue for Bangladesh, while allowing the same for India in the case of Champions Trophy 2025.

However, now Bangladesh themselves have asked PCB to play the game. As per PTI, BCB chief Aminul Islam while appreciating the support also asked Naqvi to end the IND vs PAK boycott.

BCB's ask for withdrawal comes as PCB named a series of demands to the end the IND vs PAK boycott. As per reports, Naqvi requested a greater share of ICC revenue and the resumption of bilateral cricket between the two teams. He also added that the handshake row, started during Asia Cup 2025, should also come to an end.

FPJ Shorts
Music Producer On Arijit Singh Retiring From Playback Singing: 'He's Done With Music Being A Machine...'
Music Producer On Arijit Singh Retiring From Playback Singing: 'He's Done With Music Being A Machine...'
After Vikrant Massey, Vijay Sethupathi Denies Being A Part Of Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash Starrer Ramayana
After Vikrant Massey, Vijay Sethupathi Denies Being A Part Of Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash Starrer Ramayana
After Sheikh Hasina's Fall, Bangladesh Faces Turbulent Elections Amid Rising Violence & Uncertainty
After Sheikh Hasina's Fall, Bangladesh Faces Turbulent Elections Amid Rising Violence & Uncertainty
AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi Seeks Action Against Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Over 'Point-blank Shot' Video
AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi Seeks Action Against Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Over 'Point-blank Shot' Video

PCB have used the opportunity to play their hand and make their demands. Naqvi, also an internal minister, is set to brief Sharif on the latest developments on the issue later on Monday.

Read Also
IND Vs PAK Boycott Row: PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi To Meet Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Again After ICC...
article-image

It remains to be seen how actionable the PCB demands are. Bilateral cricket is not in ICC's scope of authority and would have to be taken up with the ICC. Similarly, pre-game handshakes are mandatory and would once depend on the players. India captain Suryakumar Yadav previously re-iterated that it was a team decision and wasn't down by the board or the government.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Ranji Trophy 2025/26: Jammu & Kashmir Enter Maiden Semifinals After Auqib Nabi's 12-Wicket Haul
Ranji Trophy 2025/26: Jammu & Kashmir Enter Maiden Semifinals After Auqib Nabi's 12-Wicket Haul
IND Vs PAK Boycott Row: Pakistan's Solidarity For Bangladesh Stance Busted As BCB Requests PCB To...
IND Vs PAK Boycott Row: Pakistan's Solidarity For Bangladesh Stance Busted As BCB Requests PCB To...
Kerala Lottery Result Live, February 09, 2026: Check Full List Of Winners For Bhagyathara BT-40...
Kerala Lottery Result Live, February 09, 2026: Check Full List Of Winners For Bhagyathara BT-40...
Nagaland State Lottery Result: February 09, 2026, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of...
Nagaland State Lottery Result: February 09, 2026, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of...
Mumbai: MMRDA Plans To Bring Football, Cricket, Pickleball & Other Sports Turf At BKC; Check Details
Mumbai: MMRDA Plans To Bring Football, Cricket, Pickleball & Other Sports Turf At BKC; Check Details