Kerala Lottery Result Live, February 09, 2026: Check Full List Of Winners For Bhagyathara BT-40 Monday Lucky Draw; 1st Prize ₹1 Crore!

Kerala Lottery Result | File Pic

Kerala: The wait is finally over for Kerala lottery enthusiasts! The Kerala Bhagyathara BT-40 lottery results for Monday, February 09, 2026, will be declared live at 3 PM, with the official result list available on the Kerala Lottery Department’s website by 4 PM. The first prize winner will take home a whopping ₹1 crore. Stay tuned as The Free Press Journal (FPJ) brings you real-time updates and the complete winner list once it’s released. If you’ve purchased a Bhagyathara BT-40 ticket, check your numbers below to see if you’re among today’s lucky winners.

Kerala Lottery: Results for Bhagyathara BT-40 for Monday, 09-02-2025. You can also check the results at keralalotteriesresults.in, https://www.keralalottery.info/

1st Prize Rs.1,00,00,000/- (1 Crore)

(Common to all series)

BV 196927

Consolation Prize Rs.5,000/-

BN 196927 BO 196927

BP 196927 BR 196927

BS 196927 BT 196927

BU 196927 BW 196927

BX 196927 BY 196927 BZ 196927

2nd Prize Rs.30,00,000/- (30 Lakhs)

(Common to all series)

BN 268460

3rd Prize Rs.5,00,000/- (5 Lakhs)

(One prize in each series)

BU 232664

4th Prize Rs.5.000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 19 times)

1242 1525 2328 2566 3664 3711 3864 4380 5379 6010 7094 7351 7483 7542 7784 7833 9084 9133 9622

5th Prize Rs.2,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 6 times)

0523 4012 4230 4745 7996 8954

6th Prize Rs.1,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 25 times)

0561 1279 1779 2173 2195 2683 3035 3328 3505 3763 5138 5234 5381 5694 6157 6206 6400 6900 7593 8327 8417 9102 9144 9316 9829

7th Prize Rs.500/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 76 times)

0073 0190 0759 1042 1098 1254 1400 1418 1435 1828 1832 1847 1889 1893 1962 2133 2145 2199 2290 2684 2874 2878 3284 3304 3329 3563 3704 3799 3850 3933 3990 4174 4213 4323 4336 4357 4387 4472 4537 4719 4939 5019 5029 5085 5292 5567 5697 5824 5965 6026 6053 6155 6214 6530 6810 7059 7320 7428 7659 7847 7939 8029 8362 8376 8457 8506 8627 8773 9097 9114 9189 9278 9659 9664 9756 9925

8th Prize Rs.200/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 94 times)

0148 0345 0437 0568 0639 0774 1095 1257 1294 1333 1355 1495 1615 1739 1804 1933 2021 2174 2178 2297 2482 2504 2507 2602 2724 2865 2910 2923 3209 3233 3336 3393 3564 3568 3588 3691 3851 3899 4051 4456 4483 4518 4655 4717 4835 4925 5238 5251 5259 5282 5329 5353 5792 5940 6238 6270 6325 6334 6476 6497 6730 6843 6949 7024 7073 7316 7364 7453 7493 7654 7730 7792 8023 8080 8406 8428 8485 8812 8843 8899 8992 9220 9224 9237 9263 9311 9331 9351 9356 9478 9513 9652 9694 9814

9th Prize Rs.100/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 114 times)

0079 0181 0184 0214 0253 0374 0427 0575 0594 0725 0914 1011 1173 1232 1493 1540 1542 1562 1590 1676 1729 1819 1863 1897 1985 2004 2034 2201 2225 2279 2446 2474 2481 2539 2648 2650 2924 2955 2967 3007 3053 3117 3168 3265 3277 3493 3522 3556 3577 3636 3754 3820 3855 3888 3939 3953 4065 4111 4123 4195 4253 4350 4888 4928 4952 5047 5098 5163 5228 5304 5331 5436 5558 5657 5669 5699 5717 5724 5794 5990 6061 6076 6087 6101 6199 6201 6225 6264 6294 6393 6544 6667 6822 6847 6864 7035 7244 7270 7347 7438 7536 7775 7838 7854 7859 7888 7908 7980 7992 8002 8210 8255 8289 8306 8339 8414 8455 8479 8505 8542 8546 8575 8652 8655 8750 8798 8845 8849 8892 8936 8937 9202 9212 9354 9376 9420 9632 9686 9822 9836 9937 9948 9951 9962

What is Kerala Lottery?

Kerala is one of the first & foremost states to establish a full-fledged lottery department in 1967, for running lottery contests involving common public. Not just one but multiple types of lotteries are conducted under the aegis of state government. As the lottery system, right from picking numbers to announcement of lottery sambad draws, happens via a government body, it leaves very less scope for ambiguities & irregularities.

The lottery sambad draws are held in presence of a committee of govt officials & public figures, hence one remains assured of procedures’ fairness & impartiality. The lottery results are announced on the official website and also in newspapers, thus enabling the winners to rightfully claim their prize money.

How many types of lotteries in Kerala?

The Kerala lottery department runs seven weekly lotteries and among them Sthree Sakthi and Fifty Fifty (FF) are the most popular. Apart from weekly draws, the government also organises several bumper lotteries. These include the Christmas New Year Bumper, Summer Bumper, Monsoon Bumper, Pooja Bumper and others. They are released during special times of the year such as Christmas, the monsoon season and festivals.

What is the prize money?

The prize money for various lotteries under Kerala lottery department varies in terms of monetary rewards. Fifty Fifty FF 80 of the Kerala Sambad lottery is the most rewarding, as it has a whopping Rs 1 crore and Rs 10 lakh reward, for first & second prize winners respectively. In Sthree Sakthi lottery, the topmost winner gets a monetary reward of Rs 75 lakh.

Bhagyathara BT-40: Prize money for lottery winners

1st Prize Rs 1 Crore

2nd Prize Rs 30,00,000

3rd Prize Rs 5,00,000

4th Prize Rs 5,000

5th Prize Rs 2,000

6th Prize Rs 1,000

7th Prize Rs 500

8th Prize Rs 200

9th Prize Rs 100

Consolation Prize Rs 5,000

How to claim your prize money

The results of Kerala Sambad lottery are announced on official websites namely keralalotteriesresults.in and www.keralalottery.info. You can check your results on any of these portals by checking your lottery numbers in the list of winners. If your ticket number matches any winning number, you will be entitled to winning amount.