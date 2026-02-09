 IND Vs PAK Boycott Row: PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi To Meet Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Again After ICC Meet On T20 World Cup 2026
PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi will meet with Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to discuss the IND vs PAK boycott. PCB held talks with ICC after both Sri Lanka Cricket and the Emirates Cricket Board urged them to play the T20 World Cup 2026 fixture on February 15 in Colombo. Naqvi made several demands to ICC deputy chair in their Lahore meeting and a final decision is expected on Monday.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Monday, February 09, 2026, 11:19 AM IST
article-image
PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi After Meets PM Shehbaz Sharif | X

PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi will once again meet with Pakistan prime minister Shehbaz Sharif to discuss the boycott of the IND vs PAK game at the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. The Pakistan government had announced a boycott of the February 15 game last week in solidarity with Bangladesh's ouster from the tournament.

Now, PCB and ICC have held talks on a potential U-turn. Pakistan were warned of consequences of a boycott including financial penalties the board would face. They in turn have made a series of demands for them to backtrack their stance on the boycott. A final decision will be taken after Naqvi meets with Sharif on Monday.

As per Telecom Asia, Pakistan have requested for a greater share in ICC revenue for them to take the field for the IND vs PAK game. Furthermore, Naqvi has demanded re-instating the pre-game handshake protocol. Furthermore, PCB have demanded a resumption of bilateral cricket between India and Pakistan.

The last time the two arch rivals played bilateral cricket was in 2012. BCB chief Aminul Islam, who also attended the meeting, also requested for compensation for Bangladesh's exit from the T20 World Cup 2026.

Naqvi had met PM Shehbaz Sharif before a decision to boycott the IND vs PAK game was announced. PCB had since invoked a force majeure clause, the legitimacy of which was questioned by ICC. ICC also threatened further sanctions including hefty fines and potential withholding of ICC revenue worth nearly $35million.

A U-turn is expected as per reports, but that would again have to come from the Pakistan government.

