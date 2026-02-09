 'PM Ki Bhi Toh Koi Spine...': Aakash Chopra Questions Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's Resolve Amid PCB-ICC Talks On IND Vs PAK Boycott
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'PM Ki Bhi Toh Koi Spine...': Aakash Chopra Questions Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's Resolve Amid PCB-ICC Talks On IND Vs PAK Boycott

'PM Ki Bhi Toh Koi Spine...': Aakash Chopra Questions Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's Resolve Amid PCB-ICC Talks On IND Vs PAK Boycott

Former India opener Aakash Chopra has taken a dig at Pakistan in the ongoing IND vs PAK Boycott controversy. PCB and ICC held face to face talks in Lahore with reports suggesting a greenlight for the game is likely. Chopra sarcastically reacted to the news saying that the directive came from the Pak PM and asking 'Zubaan ke pukke hote honge'

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Monday, February 09, 2026, 12:33 PM IST
article-image

Former India opener Aakash Chopra has taken a jibe at Pakistan with his recent posts on social media. Chopra reacted to the news of PCB possibly making a U-turn on their stance to boycott the IND vs PAK game in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2026. In one his posts, the cricketer-turned-commentator sarcastically took an aim at Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif.

"But Pak PM ne toh announce kiya ‘nahin khelenge’. PM ki bhi toh koi spine hoti hogi? Zubaan ke pukke hote honge?" Chopra wrote in a post on X.

Chopra's comments come after PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi held talks with ICC deputy chairman Imran Khawaja in Lahore. BCB president Aminul Islam was also present for the meeting.

Pakistan were warned of consequences of a boycott including financial penalties the board would face. They in turn have made a series of demands for them to backtrack their stance on the boycott. A final decision will be taken after Naqvi meets with Sharif on Monday.

FPJ Shorts
Thinking Beyond Exams: PM Modi Lauds Students' 'Viksit Bharat' Vision At Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026
Thinking Beyond Exams: PM Modi Lauds Students' 'Viksit Bharat' Vision At Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026
AP SET 2025: Application Closes Today At apset.net.in; Direct Link To Apply Here.
AP SET 2025: Application Closes Today At apset.net.in; Direct Link To Apply Here.
Mumbai Hit-And-Run Case: Pickup Vehicle Mows Down 40-Year-Old Security Guard In Powai; FIR Registered
Mumbai Hit-And-Run Case: Pickup Vehicle Mows Down 40-Year-Old Security Guard In Powai; FIR Registered
'PM Ki Bhi Toh Koi Spine...': Aakash Chopra Questions Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's Resolve Amid PCB-ICC Talks On IND Vs PAK Boycott
'PM Ki Bhi Toh Koi Spine...': Aakash Chopra Questions Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's Resolve Amid PCB-ICC Talks On IND Vs PAK Boycott
Read Also
IND Vs PAK Boycott Row: PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi To Meet Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Again After ICC...
article-image

Naqvi had met PM Shehbaz Sharif before a decision to boycott the IND vs PAK game was announced. PCB had since invoked a force majeure clause, the legitimacy of which was questioned by ICC. ICC also threatened further sanctions including hefty fines and potential withholding of ICC revenue worth nearly $35million.

BCB chief Aminul Islam is also believed to have requested for compensation following his team's ouster from the T20 World Cup 2026. ICC kicked out Bangladesh after BCB refused to travel to India citing security risks. A change of venue request was denied and Scotland were roped in as replacement.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'PM Ki Bhi Toh Koi Spine...': Aakash Chopra Questions Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's...
'PM Ki Bhi Toh Koi Spine...': Aakash Chopra Questions Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's...
IND Vs PAK Boycott Row: PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi To Meet Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Again After ICC...
IND Vs PAK Boycott Row: PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi To Meet Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Again After ICC...
Super Bowl 2026 Turns Into Wedding Party! Couple Marries During Bad Bunny's Halftime Show, Seals It...
Super Bowl 2026 Turns Into Wedding Party! Couple Marries During Bad Bunny's Halftime Show, Seals It...
VIDEO: Dhakshineswar Suresh Recreates Alcaraz's Court Collapse, Indian Team Celebrates After MASSIVE...
VIDEO: Dhakshineswar Suresh Recreates Alcaraz's Court Collapse, Indian Team Celebrates After MASSIVE...
IND Vs PAK: PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi Demands End Of Handshake Snub, Greater Revenue Share To End T20...
IND Vs PAK: PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi Demands End Of Handshake Snub, Greater Revenue Share To End T20...