'PM Ki Bhi Toh Koi Spine...': Aakash Chopra Questions Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's Resolve Amid PCB-ICC Talks On IND Vs PAK Boycott

Former India opener Aakash Chopra has taken a jibe at Pakistan with his recent posts on social media. Chopra reacted to the news of PCB possibly making a U-turn on their stance to boycott the IND vs PAK game in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2026. In one his posts, the cricketer-turned-commentator sarcastically took an aim at Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif.

"But Pak PM ne toh announce kiya ‘nahin khelenge’. PM ki bhi toh koi spine hoti hogi? Zubaan ke pukke hote honge?" Chopra wrote in a post on X.

Chopra's comments come after PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi held talks with ICC deputy chairman Imran Khawaja in Lahore. BCB president Aminul Islam was also present for the meeting.

Pakistan were warned of consequences of a boycott including financial penalties the board would face. They in turn have made a series of demands for them to backtrack their stance on the boycott. A final decision will be taken after Naqvi meets with Sharif on Monday.

Naqvi had met PM Shehbaz Sharif before a decision to boycott the IND vs PAK game was announced. PCB had since invoked a force majeure clause, the legitimacy of which was questioned by ICC. ICC also threatened further sanctions including hefty fines and potential withholding of ICC revenue worth nearly $35million.

BCB chief Aminul Islam is also believed to have requested for compensation following his team's ouster from the T20 World Cup 2026. ICC kicked out Bangladesh after BCB refused to travel to India citing security risks. A change of venue request was denied and Scotland were roped in as replacement.