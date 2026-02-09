SCO Vs ITA: Scotland Post Record T20 World Cup Total After George Munsey, Brandon McMullen Show | IANS

Kolkata: Scotland brought up the first 200-plus total of this edition of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup and notched up 207 runs at the loss of four wickets against Italy in the Group C match here at the iconic Eden Gardens.

In the process, Scotland became the first associate nation to put up a 200 plus total in World Cups, courtesy of George Munsey (84), Brandon McMullen (41) and Michael Leask’s (22 not out) fiery knocks.

Scotland produced a dominant batting display after being put in to bat by Italy, firmly took control of the contest, and scored 49 runs in the mandatory powerplay, then accelerated sharply through the middle overs, reflected in a healthy run rate of 9.56.

The innings was anchored by a superb knock from Munsey, who was in devastating form at the top. He smashed 84 off just 54 balls, peppering the boundary with 13 fours and 2 sixes, and striking at an impressive 155.56. Munsey laid the platform during the powerplay and never let Italy settle, consistently punishing anything short or wide.

Munsey found an effective partner in Michael Jones, who played the perfect supporting role before accelerating himself. Jones scored 37 from 30 balls, striking two sixes, as the pair put on a commanding 126-run opening partnership that effectively broke Italy’s grip on the game. Italy finally found a breakthrough when Harry Manenti had Munsey caught by Grant Stewart in the 14th over.

Jones soon followed, dismissed by JJ Smuts, but by then the damage had already been done. Scotland maintained momentum through Brandon McMullen, ensuring there was no slowdown after the openers departed. Captain Richie Berrington remained unbeaten at the crease as Scotland reached 153/2 before starting with the death overs.

Berrington notched Smuts for a couple of boundaries in the 17th over before Stewart got under pressure while bowling the 18th over as McMullen and the Scottish skipper made 15 runs off it.

Ali Hasan managed to keep the two batters in check and conceded just four runs, along with picking a wicket in the penultimate over. However, Thomas Draca, despite scalping a wicket off the first delivery of the last over, was hit for 22 runs by Michael Leask as they finished at 207/4 in their 20-over quota.

Brief Scores: Scotland 207/4 (George Munsey 84, Brandon McMullen 41; Ali Hasan 1-21, JJ Smuts 1-38) against Italy

