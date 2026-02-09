Harshit Rana Injury Update: Ruled Out Of ICC T20 World Cup 2026, India Pacer Undergoes Surgery

India fast bowler Harshit Rana has successfully undergone surgery as revealed by a post on his social media. Rana was part of India's ICC t20 World Cup 2026 squad but was ruled out after suffering a knee injury in the warm up game. Rana was subsequently replaced by Siraj who featured in the IND vs USA clash in Mumbai.

"Surgery done right, now focused on recovery and getting back to what I love," Rana wrote in his Instagram post on Monday.

The right-arm fast bowler managed to bowl just one over in the warm-up match against South Africa, conceding 16 runs before hobbling off the field with a knee issue.

Rana will now set his sights on returning to the field for IPL 2026. The extent of Harshit's recovery is unknown and a return at some point during or before the tournament is expected. Harshit Rana is a crucial part of KKR's rebuild and was retained by the franchise ahead of the new season.

Mohammed Siraj made instant impact with a 3-fer in the IND vs USA clash on Saturday. Siraj finished with figures of 3/29 as India got their campaign off to a winning start. The pacer revealed that India captain Suryakumar called him 2 days before the game after an injury to Harshit Rana.