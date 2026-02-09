 Harshit Rana Injury Update: Ruled Out Of ICC T20 World Cup 2026, India Pacer Undergoes Surgery
Harshit Rana Injury Update: Ruled Out Of ICC T20 World Cup 2026, India Pacer Undergoes Surgery

India fast bowler Harshit Rana has successfully undergone surgery as revealed by a post on his social media. Rana was part of India's ICC t20 World Cup 2026 squad but was ruled out after suffering a knee injury in the warm up game. Rana was subsequently replaced by Siraj who featured in the IND vs USA clash in Mumbai.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Monday, February 09, 2026, 02:11 PM IST
article-image

"Surgery done right, now focused on recovery and getting back to what I love," Rana wrote in his Instagram post on Monday.

The right-arm fast bowler managed to bowl just one over in the warm-up match against South Africa, conceding 16 runs before hobbling off the field with a knee issue.

Rana will now set his sights on returning to the field for IPL 2026. The extent of Harshit's recovery is unknown and a return at some point during or before the tournament is expected. Harshit Rana is a crucial part of KKR's rebuild and was retained by the franchise ahead of the new season.

