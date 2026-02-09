 SCO Vs ITA: Captain Wayne Madsen Leaves The Field After Injury In Italy's T20 World Cup Debut
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsSCO Vs ITA: Captain Wayne Madsen Leaves The Field After Injury In Italy's T20 World Cup Debut

SCO Vs ITA: Captain Wayne Madsen Leaves The Field After Injury In Italy's T20 World Cup Debut

Italy's T20 World Cup debut got off to a terrible start as captain Wayne Madsen had to leave the field due to injury. Madsen dislocated his shoulder while fielding and will not take further part in the contest. The 42-year-old is a key member of the Italian and will undergo scans to determine the seriousness of his injury.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Monday, February 09, 2026, 01:14 PM IST
article-image

Italy's T20 World Cup debut got off to a terrible start as captain Wayne Madsen had to leave the field due to injury. Madsen dislocated his shoulder while fielding and will not take further part in the contest. The 42-year-old is a key member of the Italian and will undergo scans to determine the seriousness of his injury.

Madsen dived to attempt a catch at mid-on in the fourth over of the first innings. The 42-year-old awkwardly landed on his shoulder and was in severe pain before being taken off the field. Later on commentary, it was confirmed that the Italy captain will take no further part in the match.

Italy Cricket later confirmed it on X, writing, “Skipper Wayne Madsen suffered a dislocation of his left shoulder and hence will take no further part in today's match. Very very disheartening start to Italy's campaign. Hope our boys do well.”

With Madsen forced off the field, Harry Manenti took over the captaincy duties for the remainder of Scotland’s innings. The Richie Berrington-led side became the first associate nation to post a 200+ total in the T20 World Cup, finishing at 207/4 in 20 overs. Fielding at midwicket, Madsen injured himself while attempting to intercept a fierce pull shot from George Munsey. He launched into a dive to his left but landed awkwardly, immediately signalling for medical assistance.

FPJ Shorts
'Please Calm Down...': Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin REACT To His Viral Video With 'Mystery Woman' Outside Mumbai Restaurant
'Please Calm Down...': Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin REACT To His Viral Video With 'Mystery Woman' Outside Mumbai Restaurant
'Wait For Action': Congress MP KC Venugopal On Reports Of Bringing No-Confidence Motion Against LS Speaker Om Birla, Says 'Opposition Is United'
'Wait For Action': Congress MP KC Venugopal On Reports Of Bringing No-Confidence Motion Against LS Speaker Om Birla, Says 'Opposition Is United'
'After Sholay, I Can't Think Of A Film...': Dhurandhar Producer Compares Success Of Ranveer Singh Starrer To Amitabh Bachchan-Dharmendra's Movie
'After Sholay, I Can't Think Of A Film...': Dhurandhar Producer Compares Success Of Ranveer Singh Starrer To Amitabh Bachchan-Dharmendra's Movie
'On What Grounds...What Merit?' Congress Leader Questions RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat On Giving Bharat Ratna To Veer Savarkar
'On What Grounds...What Merit?' Congress Leader Questions RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat On Giving Bharat Ratna To Veer Savarkar

The veteran was soon escorted off the field, his left arm supported in a makeshift sling fashioned from a towel. The commentators confirmed on air that Madsen will will undergo assessments for concussion and a possible neck injury, raising concerns beyond just the shoulder issue.

Read Also
Associates Wide-Eyed At Biggest Stage: Italy Skipper Says T20 World Cup Opportunity Is Huge For...
article-image

Madsen, Italy’s most experienced player, was making his T20 World Cup debut, which makes the setback particularly worrying for the team. He was promptly sent for X-rays at the venue. A standard shoulder dislocation generally rules a player out for one to three weeks, though more severe damage can lead to an absence of three to four months.

The 42-year-old batter had been named Italy’s captain for the 2026 T20 World Cup after Joe Burns was left out of the squad. This tournament marks his second World Cup appearance across different sports, having previously represented South Africa in the 2006 men’s hockey World Cup.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

SCO Vs ITA: Captain Wayne Madsen Leaves The Field After Injury In Italy's T20 World Cup Debut
SCO Vs ITA: Captain Wayne Madsen Leaves The Field After Injury In Italy's T20 World Cup Debut
India-Pakistan T20 WC Standoff: BCCI VP Rajeev Shukla Says ICC's Decision Will Be Final - Video
India-Pakistan T20 WC Standoff: BCCI VP Rajeev Shukla Says ICC's Decision Will Be Final - Video
SCO Vs ITA: Scotland Post Record T20 World Cup Total After George Munsey, Brandon McMullen Show
SCO Vs ITA: Scotland Post Record T20 World Cup Total After George Munsey, Brandon McMullen Show
'PM Ki Bhi Toh Koi Spine...': Aakash Chopra Questions Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's...
'PM Ki Bhi Toh Koi Spine...': Aakash Chopra Questions Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's...
IND Vs PAK Boycott Row: PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi To Meet Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Again After ICC...
IND Vs PAK Boycott Row: PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi To Meet Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Again After ICC...