SCO Vs ITA: Captain Wayne Madsen Leaves The Field After Injury In Italy's T20 World Cup Debut

Italy's T20 World Cup debut got off to a terrible start as captain Wayne Madsen had to leave the field due to injury. Madsen dislocated his shoulder while fielding and will not take further part in the contest. The 42-year-old is a key member of the Italian and will undergo scans to determine the seriousness of his injury.

Madsen dived to attempt a catch at mid-on in the fourth over of the first innings. The 42-year-old awkwardly landed on his shoulder and was in severe pain before being taken off the field. Later on commentary, it was confirmed that the Italy captain will take no further part in the match.

Italy Cricket later confirmed it on X, writing, “Skipper Wayne Madsen suffered a dislocation of his left shoulder and hence will take no further part in today's match. Very very disheartening start to Italy's campaign. Hope our boys do well.”

With Madsen forced off the field, Harry Manenti took over the captaincy duties for the remainder of Scotland’s innings. The Richie Berrington-led side became the first associate nation to post a 200+ total in the T20 World Cup, finishing at 207/4 in 20 overs. Fielding at midwicket, Madsen injured himself while attempting to intercept a fierce pull shot from George Munsey. He launched into a dive to his left but landed awkwardly, immediately signalling for medical assistance.

The veteran was soon escorted off the field, his left arm supported in a makeshift sling fashioned from a towel. The commentators confirmed on air that Madsen will will undergo assessments for concussion and a possible neck injury, raising concerns beyond just the shoulder issue.

Madsen, Italy’s most experienced player, was making his T20 World Cup debut, which makes the setback particularly worrying for the team. He was promptly sent for X-rays at the venue. A standard shoulder dislocation generally rules a player out for one to three weeks, though more severe damage can lead to an absence of three to four months.

The 42-year-old batter had been named Italy’s captain for the 2026 T20 World Cup after Joe Burns was left out of the squad. This tournament marks his second World Cup appearance across different sports, having previously represented South Africa in the 2006 men’s hockey World Cup.