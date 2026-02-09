IND Vs PAK: PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi Demands End Of Handshake Snub, Greater Revenue Share To End T20 World Cup 2026 Boycott

Image Credits: X

Pakistan cricket board have laid out a fresh set of demands in their meeting with ICC on the IND vs PAK issue. ICC Deputy chairman Imran Khawaja represented ICC in face to face talks with PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi, while BCB president Aminul Islam was also in attendance. Khawaja, who represents Singapore at ICC was sent as mediator after Pakistan threatened to boycott the IND vs PAK to show solidarity with Bangladesh's exit from the ICC T20 World Cup 2026.

PCB have used the opportunity to play their hand and make demands. As per Telecom Asia, Pakistan have requested for a greater share in ICC revenue for them to take the field for the IND vs PAK game. Furthermore, Naqvi has demanded re-instating the pre-game handshake protocol. The teams have not avoided handshakes since last year across all formats and all age groups.

Furthermore, PCB have demanded a resumption of bilateral cricket between India and Pakistan. The last time the two arch rivals played bilateral cricket was in 2012. However, since then, India and Pakistan have only faced off in ICC tournaments and the Asia Cup. Currently, both teams have agreed to play on neutral venues after India's refusal to travel to Pakistan for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

More to follow...