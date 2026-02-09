 IND Vs PAK: PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi Demands End Of Handshake Snub, Greater Revenue Share To End T20 World Cup 2026 Boycott
IND Vs PAK: PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi Demands End Of Handshake Snub, Greater Revenue Share To End T20 World Cup 2026 Boycott

The ICC-PCB meeting in Lahore lasted about 6 hours and the PCB have laid out of demands for them to end the IND vs PAK boycott. As per reports, Pakistan have demanded a greater share of ICC revenue alongside the revival of IND vs PAK bilateral cricket. Furthermore, Naqvi requested for handshake protocols to be re-instated before games.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Monday, February 09, 2026, 09:07 AM IST
Image Credits: X

Pakistan cricket board have laid out a fresh set of demands in their meeting with ICC on the IND vs PAK issue. ICC Deputy chairman Imran Khawaja represented ICC in face to face talks with PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi, while BCB president Aminul Islam was also in attendance. Khawaja, who represents Singapore at ICC was sent as mediator after Pakistan threatened to boycott the IND vs PAK to show solidarity with Bangladesh's exit from the ICC T20 World Cup 2026.

PCB have used the opportunity to play their hand and make demands. As per Telecom Asia, Pakistan have requested for a greater share in ICC revenue for them to take the field for the IND vs PAK game. Furthermore, Naqvi has demanded re-instating the pre-game handshake protocol. The teams have not avoided handshakes since last year across all formats and all age groups.

Furthermore, PCB have demanded a resumption of bilateral cricket between India and Pakistan. The last time the two arch rivals played bilateral cricket was in 2012. However, since then, India and Pakistan have only faced off in ICC tournaments and the Asia Cup. Currently, both teams have agreed to play on neutral venues after India's refusal to travel to Pakistan for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

