 VIDEO: Dhakshineswar Suresh Recreates Alcaraz's Court Collapse, Indian Team Celebrates After MASSIVE Davis Cup Upset
Dhakshineswar Suresh pulled off a performance for the ages as India clinched a thrilling 3-2 win in their Davis Cup clash against the Netherlands. Suresh, ranked as low as 465, clicnched the win in the deciding game against Guy de Ouden. India's new Davis Cup hero recreated the iconic Carlos Alcaraz celebration from his Australian Open win in a video which has since gone viral.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Monday, February 09, 2026, 10:17 AM IST
Dhakshineswar Suresh pulled India out of a spot to clinch a thrilling 3-2 win in their Davis Cup tie against Netherlands on home soil. Suresh played marathon singles and doubles matches over two days to ensure India's progress into the next round. Despite it being his breakthrough campaign, the 25-year-old shouldered the pressure in the deciding rubber against Guy de Ouden, winning 6-4 7-6 (4) to emerge as India's new Davis Cup hero.

After winning the match point, Suresh fell on his back just like Carlos Alcaraz did after his Australian Open success. The Indian ace however was soon mobbed by his teammates and support staff as they celebrated a great upset. Netherlands are ranked 6th in the world and were seeded at No.4.

Later, Suresh was hoisted by his teammates. The Chennai-born tennis star hoisted the tri-colour as they made their way off the court.

This is the first time India have made it to the second round of the Qualifiers since the new Davis Cup format was launched in 2019, getting a step closer to the elite eight-team Finals. Ranked 33, India defeated 4th seed Netherlands in one of their greatest wins in the tournament history. They are set to meet Korea next.

In just two ties since making his debut in September 2025, Dhakshineswar boasts an impressive 4-0 record, with three of those wins coming against the Netherlands in Bengaluru.

