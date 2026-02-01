VIDEO: Carlos Alcaraz Collapses On Court In TEARS After Clinching Historic Australian Open 2026 Championship

Carlos Alcaraz clinched his maiden Australian Open title in a thrilling finale against Novak Djokovic on Sunday. Having conceded the first set, the Spaniard roared back in style to win the final in just over 3 hours. HIs effort saw him become the youngest ever to complete 7 Grand Slam titles and win a Career Slam.

It was a bittersweet celebration from Carlos after confirming his crown. As soon as he won the championship point, the 22-year-old collapsed on the court in tears. The Spaniard covered his face as he let down a few tears before they turned into euphoric sense of victory at Melbourne Park.

Carlos Alcaraz achieved a Melbourne milestone, overcoming a shaky start to defeat Novak Djokovic 2-6, 6-2, 6-3, 7-5 and claim his first title at the season's first Grand Slam tournament. By inflicting a first defeat on Djokovic in 11 Australian Open finals, the 22-year-old Alcaraz became the youngest man to complete the career Grand Slam, which is achieved by lifting the trophy at all four majors, in the open era.

The World No.1 roared back into action after an uncharacteristically flat opening set in which Djokovic came out firing. Alcaraz locked in from the baseline to take control of his first Australian Open final. The Spaniard broke his rival’s serve twice to win the second set and appeared back to his free-flowing best in a third set featuring several stunning all-court exchanges in one of the best final encounters in Melbourne in recent times.

Alcaraz is now a seven-time Grand Slam singles champion, making him level with his fellow ATP No. 1 club member John McEnroe and Mats Wilander on the all-time list. The Spaniard's Melbourne victory continued the stranglehold that he and his great rival Jannik Sinner have had on the majors in recent years: the pair have won the past nine Grand Slam titles between them, dating back to Djokovic’s triumph at the 2023 US Open.

The Spaniard became the eighth player to complete a career Grand Slam, joining Fred Perry (1935), Don Budge (1938), Rod Laver (1962), Roy Emerson (1964), Andre Agassi (1999), Roger Federer (2009), Rafael Nadal (2010), and Djokovic (2015). Of these, Budge and Lever bagged the Grand Slam in a calendar year.