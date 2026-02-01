IND Vs PAK, ICC U19 World Cup 2026: Pakistan Need 252 In 33.3 Overs To Qualify For Semi-Finals

India put on a resilient batting display to put on 251 on the board after being put into bat in the ICC U19 World Cup 2026 clash. With a spot in the semi-final up for grabs, Pakistan need to chase the target down in 33.3 overs to have any chance of qualifying. Even if Pakistan win after the required mark, it will be India who qualify for the semi-final.

The two teams arrived into the crunch encounter knowing only one can progress into the semi-final. India's path was rather clear given they had two more points than their arch rivals.

India's equation is pretty straightforward. A win against Pakistan will ensure they qualify for the final four as the top-ranked team from Group 2. For Pakistan, they need to chase down India's total in 33.3 overs to progress into the knockouts. The Men in Green have an inferior net run rate as compared to their rivals and will need to surpass it to qualify ahead of them.