 Fact Check: Did Pakistan Mentor Sarfaraz Khan Break ICC Rules By Using Mobile Phone During IND Vs PAK Clash In U19 World Cup 2026?
Former Pakistan captain and member of the U19 coaching staff Sarfaraz Khan was caught using a mobile phone during the IND vs PAK match in the U19 World Cup 2026. As per ICC ruling, mobile phones are strictly prohibited in Players' and Match Officials' Areas (PMOA). Sarfaraz's actions caused a furore on social media and exposed a rather grey area in the ICC rules.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Sunday, February 01, 2026, 08:13 PM IST
Former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed courted controversy in the IND vs PAK clash at the ICC U19 World Cup 2026. Sarfaraz is travelling with the Pakistan U19 team during the tournament and is a major part of the backroom staff as team mentor.

On Sunday in the crunch game, broadcast cameras showed Sarfaraz Ahmed in the dressing room using a mobile phone. Mobile phones or any communication device is banned in Players' and Match Officials' Areas (PMOA) as per ICC rules. Photos soon went viral on social media, questioning the integrity of the ex-Pak captain.

In a bid to curb match fixing, ICC rules strongly dictate that from the moment a player enters the PMOA (dressing rooms, dugouts, technical areas) until the close of play, no person is allowed to carry or use a mobile device, or any communication device, for any reason.

Thus Sarfaraz Ahmed, using the mobile as a team mentor is in clear violation of rules. Breaches are dealt with serious consequences including suspension and bans.

So is Sarfaraz Ahmed in trouble?

No. In a unique circumstance, Sarfaraz Ahmed is allowed to use the phone in PGMOA areas. The former Pakistan captain is listed as a team manager for the ICC U19 World Cup 2026. In that case, Ahmed is allowed access to a mobile phone. However, phones can only be used for 'cricket operations purpose' and important personal matters.

