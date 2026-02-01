IND Vs PAK, ICC U19 World Cup 2026: Mohammad Sayyam's Celebrations Cut Short After Pakistan Bowls No Ball For Abhigyan Kundu's Wicket

Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Sayyam was left red faced during the IND vs PAK clash on Sunday. Sayyam one of the stars of the ICC U19 World Cup 2026, the left-arm pacer troubled the Indian batsmen with his probing lines in the game at Bulawayo.

A fiery pacer, Sayyam celebrated with a lot more energy when he got the better of Abhigyan Kundu. Kundu edged a delivery to the keeper, with the Pakistan pacer muttering a few words to Kundu and jumping in joy. However, replays later showed that the fast bowler had overstepped, meaning Kundu survived. Mohammed Sayyam was left in shock, and he covered his face as teammates consoled him on his loss of wicket.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Sayyam bowled a probing spell as Pakistan kept the Indian batters stuck at the crease. After Vaibhav Suryavanshi's brief cameo, it was the Pakistan ace who got him caught behind. Sayyam could have had him a ball earlier, but the Indian batter survived a drop catch.

He followed it up with the wicket of India captain Ayush Mhatre. Mhatre was dismissed for a two ball duck. Replays showed that the left-arm pacer was close to overstepping but had some part of his foot behind the line. In the case of Kundu, however, Sayyam had no place to hide.

Unfortunately for India, Kundu also did make much of the reprieve. Dubbed as the crisis man in the U19 team, the left-hander looked unsettled throughout his stay at the crease. He scored 16 off 27 balls, trying to build a partnership with the well set Vedant. Despite that, he remains India's highest scorer in the tournament, with 199 runs in 5 matches, including two half-centuries.