 'Typical Pakistan': Comical Fielding Hands Vaibhav Suryavanshi Double Reprieve In IND Vs PAK ICC U19 World Cup 2026 Clash | VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'Typical Pakistan': Comical Fielding Hands Vaibhav Suryavanshi Double Reprieve In IND Vs PAK ICC U19 World Cup 2026 Clash | VIDEO

'Typical Pakistan': Comical Fielding Hands Vaibhav Suryavanshi Double Reprieve In IND Vs PAK ICC U19 World Cup 2026 Clash | VIDEO

Vaibhav Suryavanshi was handed not one but two reprieves off a single delivery in the IND vs PAK clash at the ICC U19 World Cup 2026. The Indian opener top edged a shot which was dropped by Huzaifa Ahsan at short mid-wicket. Ahsan then attempted a run out with Suryavanshi out of his crease, only for keeper Hamza Zaroor to make a mess of it.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Sunday, February 01, 2026, 02:15 PM IST
article-image

Pakistan's comical fielding effort handed India opener Vaibhav Suryavanshi a charmed life in the IND vs PAK game in the ICC U19 World Cup 2026. Suryavanshi is a key batter in India's side and got off to a flyer at the Queen's Sports Park in Bulawayo.

In the 7th over, Suryavanshi tried to pull Mohammad Sayyam to the fence in what resulted a massive comedy of errors. The left-hander top edged it high near short mid-wicket. Pakistan's Huzaifa Ahsan got under it, but never looked like he would complete the catch. He dropped a rather simple effort at this level, handing Suryavanshi his first reprieve.

However, Ahsan had the presence of mind to spot the India batter out of his crease and attempted a run out. Wicketkeeper Hamza Zaroor failed to collect the ball and allowed Vaibhav to get back into the crease. Zaroor seemed to have hurt himself in the process, having failed to take the stumps off the ground.

Unfortunately for India, Suryavanshi did not make the most of that opportunity in the IND vs PAK game. The left-hander attempted the same shot the very next ball, only to get an under edge back through to the keeper. Vaibhav looked in glorious touch scoring a quick-fire 30, before his wicket.

FPJ Shorts
Budget 2026-27: FM Sitharaman Exempts Motor Accident Claim Interest From Income Tax
Budget 2026-27: FM Sitharaman Exempts Motor Accident Claim Interest From Income Tax
Union Budget 2026: Defence Budget Gets 15% Boost With ₹7.8 Lakh Crore Allocation; Capital Outlay For Modernisation Rises To ₹2.19 Lakh Crore
Union Budget 2026: Defence Budget Gets 15% Boost With ₹7.8 Lakh Crore Allocation; Capital Outlay For Modernisation Rises To ₹2.19 Lakh Crore
'Typical Pakistan': Comical Fielding Hands Vaibhav Suryavanshi Double Reprieve In IND Vs PAK ICC U19 World Cup 2026 Clash | VIDEO
'Typical Pakistan': Comical Fielding Hands Vaibhav Suryavanshi Double Reprieve In IND Vs PAK ICC U19 World Cup 2026 Clash | VIDEO
Kamaal R. Khan Breaks Silence After Being Spotted In Mumbai Following Bail In Oshiwara Firing Case: 'Mere Paas 22 Saal Se Gun License Hai...'
Kamaal R. Khan Breaks Silence After Being Spotted In Mumbai Following Bail In Oshiwara Firing Case: 'Mere Paas 22 Saal Se Gun License Hai...'

Suryavanshi's wicket opened the floodgates as the Men in Blue lost 3 wickets for no runs on the board. Captain Ayush Mhatre was dismissed for a duck surviving a close no ball call. Opener Aaron George was also cleaned up with a peach of a delivery Abdul Subhan.

Read Also
IND vs PAK, ICC U19 World Cup 2026: Ayush Mhatre Avoids 'Handshake' With Pakistan Captain During...
article-image

Earlier, India captain Ayush Mhatre avoided a handshake with Pakistan's Farhan Yousaf. The two teams are both chasing a solitary spot in the ICC U19 World Cup 2026 semi-final. A win for India will see them qualify, while Pakistan need to overturn India's net run-rate to get there.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Typical Pakistan': Comical Fielding Hands Vaibhav Suryavanshi Double Reprieve In IND Vs PAK ICC U19...
'Typical Pakistan': Comical Fielding Hands Vaibhav Suryavanshi Double Reprieve In IND Vs PAK ICC U19...
IND vs PAK, ICC U19 World Cup 2026: Ayush Mhatre Avoids 'Handshake' With Pakistan Captain During...
IND vs PAK, ICC U19 World Cup 2026: Ayush Mhatre Avoids 'Handshake' With Pakistan Captain During...
Union Budget 2026: FM Nirmala Sitharaman Announces 'Khelo India Mission' To Transform Sports Sector...
Union Budget 2026: FM Nirmala Sitharaman Announces 'Khelo India Mission' To Transform Sports Sector...
Union Budget 2026: FM Nirmala Sitharaman Announces Dedicated Initiative To Boost Sports Goods...
Union Budget 2026: FM Nirmala Sitharaman Announces Dedicated Initiative To Boost Sports Goods...
Jarrell Miller's Wig Hilariously Flies Off Mid-Fight, 'Big Baby' Delights Fans By Tossing It Into...
Jarrell Miller's Wig Hilariously Flies Off Mid-Fight, 'Big Baby' Delights Fans By Tossing It Into...