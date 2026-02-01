'Typical Pakistan': Comical Fielding Hands Vaibhav Suryavanshi Double Reprieve In IND Vs PAK ICC U19 World Cup 2026 Clash | VIDEO

Pakistan's comical fielding effort handed India opener Vaibhav Suryavanshi a charmed life in the IND vs PAK game in the ICC U19 World Cup 2026. Suryavanshi is a key batter in India's side and got off to a flyer at the Queen's Sports Park in Bulawayo.

In the 7th over, Suryavanshi tried to pull Mohammad Sayyam to the fence in what resulted a massive comedy of errors. The left-hander top edged it high near short mid-wicket. Pakistan's Huzaifa Ahsan got under it, but never looked like he would complete the catch. He dropped a rather simple effort at this level, handing Suryavanshi his first reprieve.

However, Ahsan had the presence of mind to spot the India batter out of his crease and attempted a run out. Wicketkeeper Hamza Zaroor failed to collect the ball and allowed Vaibhav to get back into the crease. Zaroor seemed to have hurt himself in the process, having failed to take the stumps off the ground.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Unfortunately for India, Suryavanshi did not make the most of that opportunity in the IND vs PAK game. The left-hander attempted the same shot the very next ball, only to get an under edge back through to the keeper. Vaibhav looked in glorious touch scoring a quick-fire 30, before his wicket.

Suryavanshi's wicket opened the floodgates as the Men in Blue lost 3 wickets for no runs on the board. Captain Ayush Mhatre was dismissed for a duck surviving a close no ball call. Opener Aaron George was also cleaned up with a peach of a delivery Abdul Subhan.

Earlier, India captain Ayush Mhatre avoided a handshake with Pakistan's Farhan Yousaf. The two teams are both chasing a solitary spot in the ICC U19 World Cup 2026 semi-final. A win for India will see them qualify, while Pakistan need to overturn India's net run-rate to get there.