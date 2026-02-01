 IND vs PAK, ICC U19 World Cup 2026: Ayush Mhatre Avoids 'Handshake' With Pakistan Captain During Toss Time
During the ICC U19 World Cup 2026 Super Six clash at Bulawayo, Indian captain Ayush Mhatre skipped the customary pre-match handshake with Pakistan's captain, fuelling the intense rivalry between the teams. Mhatre's decision reflected India’s consistent 'no handshake' approach in past encounters with Pakistan, adding tension to the high-stakes match.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Sunday, February 01, 2026, 12:42 PM IST
article-image
Image: JioHotstar/X

In a highly charged ICC Under‑19 World Cup 2026 Super Six clash between India U19 and Pakistan U19 at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe, Indian captain Ayush Mhatre avoided the customary pre‑match handshake with his Pakistan counterpart during the toss on February 1, 2026.

The moment added another layer to an already intense rivalry between the two teams, which have a long history of fierce competition both on and off the field. While the handshake is traditionally seen as a symbol of respect and sportsmanship, Mhatre’s decision to skip it echoed a similar “no handshake” approach India’s side has shown in previous matches at this tournament and other events involving Pakistan.

Image: JioHotstar/X

The incident drew immediate reaction from fans and commentators, with many pointing to the broader context of heightened tensions between the neighbouring nations and how those sentiments sometimes spill into sport.

Despite the off‑field drama, all eyes quickly shifted back to the match, as both teams prepared to renew one of cricket’s most storied rivalries in a crucial World Cup encounter.

