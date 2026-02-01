Carlos Alcaraz Wins Australian Open 2026, Beats Novak Djokovic To Become Youngest Ever To Complete Career Slam

Carlos Alcaraz etched his name in tennis history on Sunday. Facing veteran Novak Djokovic, the 22-year-old Spaniard put in a shift of the highest order to clinch his maiden Australian Open title. Alcaraz prevailed 2-6 6-2 6-3 7-5 to earn the Australian Open 2026 men’s singles championship.

The Spaniard did not have the best of starts as Novak Djokovic showcased his experience. However, Alcaraz upped his game as the match final went on. It was a professional performance and his third Grand Slam final win over Djokovic as he lifted the crown in just three hours and two minutes.

At 22, Alcaraz is the youngest to win a Career Grand Slam. The Spaniard now has 7 Grand Slam titles, and is the ninth player in tennis history to achieve that feat. The last player to achieve a career Grand Slam was Djokovic, when he did so at the French Open in 2016.

Alcaraz is also the youngest to own seven Grand Slam singles titles, bettering Bjorn Borg’s achievement at the age of 23.