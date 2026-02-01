UPW Vs DC, WPL 2026: Jemimah Rodrigues Wins Toss, UP Warriorz Batting First In Baroda

Delhi Capitals have won the toss and opted to field first in the final game of the WPL 2026 group stage. Both Delhi Capitals and Up Warriorz have a chance to make it to the playoffs, with Mumbai Indians hopes also hinging on the result. DC have gone unchanged for this game, while UP Warriorz made three changes to their playing XI.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Delhi Capitals Playing XI: Shafali Verma, Lizelle Lee(w), Laura Wolvaardt, Jemimah Rodrigues(c), Marizanne Kapp, Chinelle Henry, Niki Prasad, Sneh Rana, Minnu Mani, Shree Charani, Nandni Sharma

UP Warriorz Playing XI: Meg Lanning(c), Simran Shaikh, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Shipra Giri(w), Deandra Dottin, Charli Knott, Sophie Ecclestone, Asha Sobhana Joy, Shikha Pandey, Kranti Gaud