 Sikkim State Lottery Result: February 9, 2026, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Legend Monday Weekly Draw
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsSikkim State Lottery Result: February 9, 2026, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Legend Monday Weekly Draw

Sikkim State Lottery Result: February 9, 2026, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Legend Monday Weekly Draw

The first prize winner will receive ₹1 crore. Stay tuned as we update the complete winners list. If you bought a ticket, check the results here to see if you are among the lucky winners.

Rahul MUpdated: Monday, February 09, 2026, 06:58 PM IST
article-image
Sikkim State Lottery Result | Image Credit: Wikipedia (Representational)

Sikkim State Lottery Results announced today, The Dear Legend Monday Weekly Lottery results will be declared at 6 PM on February 9, 2026. The first prize winner will receive ₹1 crore. Stay tuned as we update the complete winners list. If you bought a ticket, check the results here to see if you are among the lucky winners.

Where to Check the Results

You can view the results for the Dear Legend Monday Weekly Lottery February 9, 2026, here:

Official Websites to Check the Lucky Draw

FPJ Shorts
‘National Interest Guiding Factor’: Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri On Russian Oil Amid India-US Trade Deal - VIDEO
‘National Interest Guiding Factor’: Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri On Russian Oil Amid India-US Trade Deal - VIDEO
'Russian Oil, US Trade Deal': Congress Targets S Jaishankar, Piyush Goyal Over Policy Confusion
'Russian Oil, US Trade Deal': Congress Targets S Jaishankar, Piyush Goyal Over Policy Confusion
T20 WC: Zimbabwe Register Dominant Eight-wicket Win Against Oman In Campaign Opener
T20 WC: Zimbabwe Register Dominant Eight-wicket Win Against Oman In Campaign Opener
Over 70 Children Hospitalised After School Meal In Bihar
Over 70 Children Hospitalised After School Meal In Bihar

Participants can also check the official results on the Sikkim State Lottery websites:

http://www.sikkimlotteries.com/#

www.lotterysambad.com

www.sikkimlotterysambad.com

Lottery is Legal in 13 States in India

Lotteries are legal in 13 states across the country. These states include Sikkim, Kerala, Goa, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Manipur, Nagaland, and Mizoram.

Among these, West Bengal State Lottery, Sikkim State Lottery, and Nagaland State Lottery are highly reputed for their high prize amounts.

The first prize in the Sikkim State Lottery, Nagaland State Lottery and West Bengal State Lottery is Rs 1 crore, while other weekly lotteries offer varying amounts. The ticket prices for these lotteries start as low as Rs 6, making them affordable for many.

Sikkim State Lottery Prize Breakdown

1st Prize: Rs 1 crore

2nd Prize: Rs 9,000

3rd Prize: Rs 450

4th Prize: Rs 250

5th Prize: Rs 120

Cons Prize: Rs 1,000

Read Also
Sikkim State Lottery Result: February 8, 2026, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...
article-image

The first prize winner will receive ₹1 crore. Stay tuned as we update the complete winners list. If you bought a ticket, check the results here to see if you are among the lucky winners.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

T20 WC: Zimbabwe Register Dominant Eight-wicket Win Against Oman In Campaign Opener
T20 WC: Zimbabwe Register Dominant Eight-wicket Win Against Oman In Campaign Opener
Sikkim State Lottery Result: February 9, 2026, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...
Sikkim State Lottery Result: February 9, 2026, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...
ICC Rejects Pakistan Cricket Board's Demands To End India Vs Pakistan ICC T20 WC26 Match Boycott:...
ICC Rejects Pakistan Cricket Board's Demands To End India Vs Pakistan ICC T20 WC26 Match Boycott:...
'Cement Factory': Viral VIDEO Shows Pakistan Cricketers Kept In Poor Facility As They Walk Past...
'Cement Factory': Viral VIDEO Shows Pakistan Cricketers Kept In Poor Facility As They Walk Past...
Ranji Trophy 2025/26: Jammu & Kashmir Enter Maiden Semifinals After Auqib Nabi's 12-Wicket Haul
Ranji Trophy 2025/26: Jammu & Kashmir Enter Maiden Semifinals After Auqib Nabi's 12-Wicket Haul