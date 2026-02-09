 'Insha Allah Sabhi Ko...': Pakistan Pacer Salman Mirza RESPONDS After Being Asked If He Can Get Indian Opener Abhishek Sharma Out; VIDEO Viral
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'Insha Allah Sabhi Ko...': Pakistan Pacer Salman Mirza RESPONDS After Being Asked If He Can Get Indian Opener Abhishek Sharma Out; VIDEO Viral

'Insha Allah Sabhi Ko...': Pakistan Pacer Salman Mirza RESPONDS After Being Asked If He Can Get Indian Opener Abhishek Sharma Out; VIDEO Viral

The viral video shows that an anchor asks him if he can get Indian explosive opener Abhishek Sharma out. To which he replies that he can get every Indian batter's wicket, not only Abhishek Sharma.

Azhar KhanUpdated: Monday, February 09, 2026, 08:07 PM IST
article-image
Pakistan Pacer Salman Mirza RESPONDS After Being Asked If He Can Get Indian Opener Abhishek Sharma Out | X

Islamabad, February 9: Pakistan pacer Salman Mirza is being trolled on social media after a video of him replying to a question of getting Indian batter Abhishek Sharma out went viral on social media. The viral video shows Salman Mirza in conversation during a function which seems to have taken place just before the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. However, the video is now being widely shared on social media and the internet users are giving a reality check.

The viral video shows that an anchor asks him if he can get Indian explosive opener Abhishek Sharma out. To which he replies that he can get every Indian batter's wicket, not only Abhishek Sharma. He said, Sirf Abhishek nahi, Insha Allah sabhi ko out karna hai aur match jeetna hai."

The Conversation:

Anchor: Can you get Abhishek Sharma out?

FPJ Shorts
'Insha Allah Sabhi Ko...': Pakistan Pacer Salman Mirza RESPONDS After Being Asked If He Can Get Indian Opener Abhishek Sharma Out; VIDEO Viral
'Insha Allah Sabhi Ko...': Pakistan Pacer Salman Mirza RESPONDS After Being Asked If He Can Get Indian Opener Abhishek Sharma Out; VIDEO Viral
Grammy-Winner, Ricky Kej, On His Wish Of 'Performing At Kala Ghoda's 100th Edition Of Arts Festival; WATCH
Grammy-Winner, Ricky Kej, On His Wish Of 'Performing At Kala Ghoda's 100th Edition Of Arts Festival; WATCH
India’s Edible Oil Output Seen At 9.6 Million Tonnes In 2025–26, Imports Likely To Touch 16.7 Million Tonnes: IVPA
India’s Edible Oil Output Seen At 9.6 Million Tonnes In 2025–26, Imports Likely To Touch 16.7 Million Tonnes: IVPA
Tax Dept’s NUDGE Campaign Can Be Model For Better Governance Across Agencies: CBDT Chief Ravi Agrawal
Tax Dept’s NUDGE Campaign Can Be Model For Better Governance Across Agencies: CBDT Chief Ravi Agrawal

Salman Mirza: I'm not just here to get Abhishek Sharma out. I plan to all-out the entire Indian team.

Anchor: Do you have any special plan for Abhishek?

Salman Mirza: I won’t reveal anything here. Whatever I have planned, you’ll see it on the ground.

Can't Reveal Strategy

After this the anchor asked Salman Mirza to share the strategy or the plan through which he will get all the Indian batsmen out, which he denied and said that he will not disclose all his plans before the match.

Pakistan Boycott India Match

However, Pakistan Government has announced that their players will not participate in the match against India which is scheduled to take place on February 15 in Colombo, Pakistan.

Netizens React

The internet users are sharing the video on social media and calling the Pakistan cricketer "Arrogant". A user questioned his spot in the playing eleven in the high-stakes clash against India. The user said, "He won't be in the playing 11."

Read Also
'Bro Thinks He's Abhishek Sharma': Saim Ayub's Flashy No-Look Shot Fails, Sparks Hilarious Memes...
article-image

Another said, "Ground mai abhishek bhi plan kardega iska." Another user said, "Arrogance 100%. Performance 0%." A user reminded of the boycott by saying, "Ye to boycott krne wale the na."

Abhishek Sharma's Record Against Pakistan:

1. Fastest fifty: He scored a half-century in just 24 balls against Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025, breaking Yuvraj Singh's earlier Indian record of 29 balls.

2. Shaheen Afridi: He made history by hitting Shaheen Shah Afridi for a six on the very first ball of his T20 spell.

3. Best Opening Partnership: He and Shubman Gill put together 105 runs for the first wicket which is the highest opening stand for India against Pakistan in T20Is.

4. Powerplay Score: He became the first Indian batsman to score more than 30 runs in the powerplay against Pakistan in T20 internationals.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Insha Allah Sabhi Ko...': Pakistan Pacer Salman Mirza RESPONDS After Being Asked If He Can Get...
'Insha Allah Sabhi Ko...': Pakistan Pacer Salman Mirza RESPONDS After Being Asked If He Can Get...
T20 WC: Zimbabwe Register Dominant Eight-wicket Win Against Oman In Campaign Opener
T20 WC: Zimbabwe Register Dominant Eight-wicket Win Against Oman In Campaign Opener
Sikkim State Lottery Result: February 9, 2026, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...
Sikkim State Lottery Result: February 9, 2026, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...
ICC Rejects Pakistan Cricket Board's Demands To End India Vs Pakistan ICC T20 WC26 Match Boycott:...
ICC Rejects Pakistan Cricket Board's Demands To End India Vs Pakistan ICC T20 WC26 Match Boycott:...
'Cement Factory': Viral VIDEO Shows Pakistan Cricketers Kept In Poor Facility As They Walk Past...
'Cement Factory': Viral VIDEO Shows Pakistan Cricketers Kept In Poor Facility As They Walk Past...