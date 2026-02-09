'Insha Allah Sabhi Ko...': Pakistan Pacer Salman Mirza RESPONDS After Being Asked If He Can Get Indian Opener Abhishek Sharma Out; VIDEO Viral

Pakistan Pacer Salman Mirza RESPONDS After Being Asked If He Can Get Indian Opener Abhishek Sharma Out | X

Islamabad, February 9: Pakistan pacer Salman Mirza is being trolled on social media after a video of him replying to a question of getting Indian batter Abhishek Sharma out went viral on social media. The viral video shows Salman Mirza in conversation during a function which seems to have taken place just before the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. However, the video is now being widely shared on social media and the internet users are giving a reality check.

The viral video shows that an anchor asks him if he can get Indian explosive opener Abhishek Sharma out. To which he replies that he can get every Indian batter's wicket, not only Abhishek Sharma. He said, Sirf Abhishek nahi, Insha Allah sabhi ko out karna hai aur match jeetna hai."

The Conversation:

Anchor: Can you get Abhishek Sharma out?

Salman Mirza: I'm not just here to get Abhishek Sharma out. I plan to all-out the entire Indian team.

Anchor: Do you have any special plan for Abhishek?

Salman Mirza: I won’t reveal anything here. Whatever I have planned, you’ll see it on the ground.

Can't Reveal Strategy

After this the anchor asked Salman Mirza to share the strategy or the plan through which he will get all the Indian batsmen out, which he denied and said that he will not disclose all his plans before the match.

Pakistan Boycott India Match

However, Pakistan Government has announced that their players will not participate in the match against India which is scheduled to take place on February 15 in Colombo, Pakistan.

Netizens React

The internet users are sharing the video on social media and calling the Pakistan cricketer "Arrogant". A user questioned his spot in the playing eleven in the high-stakes clash against India. The user said, "He won't be in the playing 11."

Another said, "Ground mai abhishek bhi plan kardega iska." Another user said, "Arrogance 100%. Performance 0%." A user reminded of the boycott by saying, "Ye to boycott krne wale the na."

Abhishek Sharma's Record Against Pakistan:

1. Fastest fifty: He scored a half-century in just 24 balls against Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025, breaking Yuvraj Singh's earlier Indian record of 29 balls.

2. Shaheen Afridi: He made history by hitting Shaheen Shah Afridi for a six on the very first ball of his T20 spell.

3. Best Opening Partnership: He and Shubman Gill put together 105 runs for the first wicket which is the highest opening stand for India against Pakistan in T20Is.

4. Powerplay Score: He became the first Indian batsman to score more than 30 runs in the powerplay against Pakistan in T20 internationals.