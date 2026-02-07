 'Bro Thinks He's Abhishek Sharma': Saim Ayub's Flashy No-Look Shot Fails, Sparks Hilarious Memes During PAK vs NED, ICC WC 2026 Match
In the T20 World Cup 2026 match against the Netherlands, Pakistan’s Saim Ayub was dismissed attempting a flashy no-look shot, sparking a social media frenzy. Fans trolled the young batter, with one comment saying, “Bro thinks he’s Abhishek Sharma,” comparing him to the inventive Indian cricketer. The audacious attempt highlighted the fine line between flair and risk in T20 cricket.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Saturday, February 07, 2026, 01:47 PM IST
article-image
Image: Star Sports/Abhishek Sharma/X

In the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 clash between Pakistan and the Netherlands, young batter Saim Ayub found himself at the center of social media chatter after attempting a flashy no-look shot that ended in his dismissal.

The incident occurred as Ayub tried to showcase his flair and timing against the Dutch bowling attack. Unfortunately, the audacious shot didn’t pay off, and he was sent back to the pavilion, leaving Pakistan momentarily short of firepower.

Cricket fans were quick to react, with many taking to social media to troll the Pakistan batter. One popular comment read: “Bro thinks he’s Abhishek Sharma,” drawing a comparison to the Indian cricketer known for his inventive stroke play.

While Ayub’s dismissal was a setback for Pakistan, analysts noted that such risk-taking is part of the modern T20 game, where players often attempt innovative shots to gain an edge. The incident, however, served as a reminder of the fine line between brilliance and miscalculation in high-pressure matches.

Here's how the Netizens reacted

The young batter will now aim to bounce back in the upcoming games, combining his natural flair with smarter shot selection to contribute effectively to Pakistan’s campaign in the World Cup.

