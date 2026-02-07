 WI Vs SCO: Shimron Hetmyer Slams First Half-Century Of ICC T20 World Cup 2026 In Stunning Eden Gardens Show
West Indies' Shimron Hetmyer continued his red-hot form into the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. In the WI vs SCO clash, the left-hander smashed a quick-fire half-century to put his side in command at the Eden Gardens. Hetmyer's milestone was the first 50+ score of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Saturday, February 07, 2026, 04:21 PM IST
West Indies' Shimron Hetmyer was at his blistering best in his side opening game of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. The left-hander slammed a quick-fire half-century in the WI vs SCO clash at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday. Hetmyer's effort is the first 50+ score of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026.

The left-hander arrived to the tournament on the back of a high scoring series in South Africa. With WI being put into bat, the Rajasthan Royals star continued his ways, in a complete contrast to his team's struggles.

West Indies got off a to slow start with openers Shai Hope and Brandon King scoring just 33 runs in the powerplay. Hetmyer came in at No.3 with the run rate at just over 6. The left-hander went about increasing the flow of runs, building a strong partnership with Rovman Powell.

In a boundary laden innings, Hetmyer smacked spinner Mark Watt for consecutive sixes in the 12th over. He then sruck a six and a boundary off Safyaan Sharif to keep his foot on the accelerator.

He reached his half-century in just 22 balls, with one boundary and 6 sixes.

